No days off: Chiles football works through the holiday

By Alison Posey
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're one month out from the start of fall camp for high school football teams in both Florida and Georgia.

This week in south Georgia, teams aren't allowed to work out as it's dead week. Many teams in Florida follow the same model, but some have chose to continue working out, including Chiles. After taking the 4th of July off, the Timberwolves were back at it Tuesday.

"It just doesn't set the right tone for us," said head coach Kevin Pettis.

Many teams across the Big Bend, use the holiday week to rest and recharge. The Timberwolves, are use it as a time to get better.

"Our kids understand that every day is a work day," said Pettis. "You can't always out talent people, but you can always outwork the guy beside you."

A chance to get bigger, faster, stronger and to grow as a team.

"I think as a coach you learn, can I push them," he said. "You have to figure out how you can coach them. For me, it's probably the most important time."

As fall camp looms, they're hoping the time they put in now pays off.

"You can't be disciplined without mental toughness, so that's what this does," said Pettis. "This teaches that mental toughness part of the game that you have to have."

The opportunity to get better.

"At this stage, it's about showing up and letting your teammates know, and I just believe you have to suffer together."

Suffer now for success, down the road. Pettis said they've had over 100 kids show up to summer workout. The first day of practice for teams in Florida is set for August 1st. Georgia football teams can practice in pads August 2nd.

