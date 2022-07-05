ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

2 Minute Drill: 3 keys for Auburn offense in 2022

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama—Finishing last season with a 6-7 record, the Auburn Tigers head into year two under Bryan Harsin with plenty of questions on the offensive side of the ball, starting with the quarterback position. Gone...

247sports.com

citizenofeastalabama.com

Alabama, Auburn players to help at camp

Area youngsters will still be able to register for the Tommie “Keyman” Robinson Youth Football and Cheer Camp on Saturday morning, according to Tomi Lowe, president of Phoenix Initiative. The camp is free for the first 300 boys and girls 6-12 years old and will be held on...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

FSU part of Top 6 for Alabama CB L.J. Green

Florida State is awaiting word from Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy four-star cornerback Avery Stuart. Stuart is set to choose on Wednesday between Auburn, FSU, and Kentucky. It is expected to come down to a choice between the Seminoles and Wildcats, with Kentucky claiming all of the predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Smiths Station Announces New Coaches

SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station High School this week announced the hiring of two newly appointed athletics coaches. Cencade Pennington was announced as the new girls’ track & field coach. “I am honored to follow behind my great mentors, former head girls’ coaches, Adonica Ferguson, Cassidy Stecenko and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
AUBURN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Gibson’s Home Center changes ownership

Gibson’s Home Center and Gifts, a local retail building material and supply business, has served Bullock County and surrounding areas for 50 years with quality building materials, sporting goods, home décor, and gifts. Owned and operated by lifetime Bullock County residents Tony and Becky Gibson, it has been...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Georgia that don’t require a college degree

(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Macon Road near Auburn Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Automotive supplier announces $2.65 million expansion and 19 new jobs for Auburn

Sodecia Safety and Mobility Auburn, Inc. has announced a $2.65 million expansion to its facility in Auburn Technology Park West over the next two years. The company also expects to hire 19 new employees. Sodecia is a Portuguese-based stamping company with facilities in several countries across the globe. It came...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn residents hold protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision. It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL

