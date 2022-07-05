ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov: Maine won’t help prosecute abortion seekers, providers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will not cooperate with other states’ investigations into people who seek abortions or health care providers that perform them, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order that she said will protect access to abortion in her state. She said she made the order as a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade.

Mills said her order also directs Maine state agencies to review laws and regulations for any barriers to reproductive health care and remove or minimize them. She said she will use her authority to decline any extradition attempts from states that pursue criminal charges against people who receive or perform abortions.

Mills said she “will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”

Mills is seeking reelection against Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has said abortion affects “few Mainers” and has not made it a focus of his campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has allowed an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifted the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the dilation and evacuation abortions. The law took effect immediately, according to the state attorney general’s office, and is the first tightening of Indiana’s anti-abortion laws since the Supreme Court decision. Indiana could have more sweeping abortion restrictions by next month as the Republican-dominated Legislature is scheduled to begin a special legislative session on July 25. Barker granted a request from the Indiana attorney general’s office to lift her order, writing that the Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortion legal nationwide removed the “linchpin holdings” for her analysis.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Senate signs off on Pennsylvania's delayed main budget bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the budget also will leave some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income. The Senate approved the bill 47-3 after the House passed it by a similar margin the prior evening. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he will sign it. “This is government, this is progress,” said Appropriations Chairperson Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, shortly before the vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Former Wisconsin Gov. Thompson backs Michels in GOP race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor on Friday, after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year. Michels, who is running as an anti-establishment outsider, also won the backing of former President Donald Trump last month. Thompson, in many ways, is the ultimate political insider with more than 55 years in public life, most recently serving as University of Wisconsin president, a job that won him bipartisan praise. Thompson, elected four times as Wisconsin governor, said when he announced he wasn’t running in April that he would consider endorsing in the primary because he wants a Republican to win. He said Friday that he believes Michels is the best candidate. Thompson said in a statement that he has known the Michels family for decades and believes Michels has the experience to “solve tough problems.” The Michels family founded and operates Michels Corp., a Wisconsin-based construction company.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
NBC News

Maine House Primary Election Results

Maine has two U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st congressional district. Republican candidates Elizabeth Caruso and Bruce Poliquin face off in the 2nd congressional district.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion ban

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision came the same day President Joe Biden issued an executive order to protect access to abortion in states where it is still legal and mitigate the potential penalties women seeking the procedure may face after the high court’s ruling on June 24. Days after the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others. State District Judge Ethel Julien said Friday that she did not have the authority to extend the restraining order because she had concluded the suit should not have been filed in her court. She said the suit’s claims that provisions in the law are unconstitutionally vague and inconsistent are matters involving legislation, and therefore should be heard in state court in the capital, Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Paul Lepage
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Proposed Ohio amendment would limit vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would limit vaccine mandates imposed by businesses, health care providers and governments is a step closer to the statewide ballot. The proposal would prohibit those entities from discriminating against people based on vaccination status or mandating any vaccine, medical procedure, treatment or medical device. The Ohio Ballot Board unanimously approved the language Tuesday. Supporters must next collect thousands of valid signatures from registered voters, equal to at least 10% of votes that are cast in the 2022 gubernatorial election. It wouldn’t appear on a statewide ballot until 2023 at the earliest.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia likely to again run multibillion budget surplus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could have more than $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year, following another big month for tax collections in June. The state Revenue Department announced Friday that it collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ended June 30, up 23% from about $27 billion the year before. Georgia planned to spend more than $54 billion in the just-ended budget year, including federal money, lottery proceeds, and other fees and taxes that state agencies collect. Lawmakers boosted that number by $4.5 billion during a midyear budget revision that included bonus payments and pay raises for state employees and teachers, but will still substantially undershoot total revenue for the year. Final numbers won’t be clear until the state closes it books on the budget year, which usually happens around Labor Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortions#Extradition#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Republican
The Associated Press

Gov: Flags to be lowered for Abe, 'true friend' of Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, calling the assassinated ex-leader a friend of the islands. Because flags are already at half-staff honoring victims of an Independence Day parade shooting in Chicago, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the flags will be lowered in Abe’s memory from sunrise to sunset on Sunday. Abe, 67, was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack in a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. Police at the shooting scene arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana identifies 1st known monkeypox case in a resident

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s first detected cases of monkeypox have been found in a state resident and a visitor from out of state, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday. “There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox existing in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date,” a news release said. The Louisiana resident lives in the area made up of Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes, the news release said. No additional information — including whether the state resident had any contact with the visitor, or where the visitor went in Louisiana — will be released to protect patient privacy, department spokesperson Michelle McCalope said in an email.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Associated Press

Kentucky man sentenced in $1.3M COVID-relief fund scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining pandemic small business loans totaling more than $1.3 million. Federal authorities said he used some of the funds to pay off gambling debts. Randall “Rocky” Blankenship, of Versailles, was sentenced to 42 months on Thursday, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Carlton Shier. A plea agreement said Blankenship, 49, submitted fraudulent applications in April 2020 for four businesses he formed. The pandemic relief funds were provided under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of a federal relief package in 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Connecticut launches modern unemployment filing system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut, after six years of development, has launched a new computer system for processing unemployment benefits, replacing a 40-year-old one that became overwhelmed at times during the COVID-19 pandemic given the historic number of applications. ReEmployCT, which serves about 115,000 businesses across...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy