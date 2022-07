San Jose’s oldest Independence Day parade is not only a favorite among local residents, but also small businesses. The Rose, White and Blue parade and festival has been around since 1901, drawing hundreds of people every year. A decked out parade filled with lowriders, classic cars, patriotic floats and festive vehicles grace Alameda and Naglee avenues. On the other side of the street, local vendors, artists and designers share their crafts. And in between are cultural performances, food trucks and even a wrestling ring and mini skate park for children.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO