Decatur County, TN

TWRA reports one boating fatality, two boating injuries over July 4th holiday period

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TWRA reports one boating fatality and two boating injuries over the three-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend. The fatal incident happened Saturday night on the...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
