TWRA reports one boating fatality, two boating injuries over July 4th holiday period

Since mid last week, environmental emergency trailers and vehicles can be seen out on Mayfield Road in Chester County. According to Lisa Coleman of Energy Transfer’s public relations department, at around 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, a mowing contractor struck Energy Transfer’s pipeline that traverses through Chester County resulting in the release of crude oil. Crews have been on site to handle the situation. Coleman said, “The line was safely shut in and the area is secure. Specialized crews are on site. The oil is contained, and the recovery process is underway. All appropriate landowners and regulatory agencies have been notified. Additionally, air monitoring is ongoing as a precaution.” Coleman said that Energy Transfer will provide updates as more information becomes available.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO