WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week, it will be another very hot and humid afternoon. Look for highs to return back to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will return to the triple digits during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Heat advisories have been extended once again until 7 or 8 PM this evening for many of our counties and parishes with the rest of the area under another excessive heat warning until 8 PM. Keep heat safety a priority for outdoor activities.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO