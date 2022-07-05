ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Two arrested in connection to 2-year-old’s shooting death, West Memphis Police say

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people are in custody in connection to the murder of a 2-year-old who was shot and killed in West Memphis on June 17.

The West Memphis Police Department arrested two people on June 30 in connection with the murder of Jadaka Jimmerson.

The 2-year-old boy died after bullets flew into a house as part of what West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon called a drive-by shooting.

The boy’s mother was also shot.

At this time, police have not released the name of the suspects taken into custody, but the West Memphis Police Department said it is dedicated to bringing all parties involved in taking the life of the toddler to justice.

In a previous news conference, McClendon confirmed that Jadaka and his mom were not the targets. McClendon also said that the person the shooters were searching for was not at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Police said more arrests and charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

“We will not stop until everyone who had anything to do with the senseless murder of Jadaka Jimmerson is in custody. That will include anyone who aided those responsible or hindered the investigation,” said Nick Coulter, the communications director for the city of West Memphis.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward. A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case. Police ask anyone with info on the shooting death of Jadaka to call police or Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

“This is a very active investigation, and much more is left to do,” Coulter said.

According to the mayor, the 2-year-old boy’s death marked the first juvenile killed by gunfire in West Memphis in 2022.

