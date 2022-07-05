Thunder's Tre Mann: Enters protocols, out Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets need each other. The Nets don't want to retain Kyrie Irving, and the Lakers are the only team interested in adding him via a trade. As badly as the Lakers want Irving, they likely want to move off of Russell Westbrook's contract just as much. The problem lies in Brooklyn's similar disinterest in employing Westbrook at a $47 million salary. No team in the NBA wants to pay Westbrook that much. If the Nets won't, the Lakers need to find someone else capable of doing so. There are very few teams capable of absorbing such a contract.

