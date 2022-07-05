Thunder's Tre Mann: Enters protocols, out Tuesday

Will Hardy knew some of the inner workings of the Utah Jazz before being named the league's youngest current head coach. Sure, it was in 2009, and he was just an intern. Ahead of his final year at Williams College, he put in eight weeks in the business operations department, spending his mornings with the Jazz, afternoons helping the Salt Lake Bees — a Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels — and evenings at the gym rehabbing from hip surgery.
The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the Salt Lake City Summer League series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game went down the wire as both teams fought hard but the Sixers pulled off the win 80-79. It was a surprising move by the Thunder who decided to play Aleksej Pokusevski and Josh Giddey after the two played the last two nights.
Russell Westbrook's legacy is a complicated one when considering the entirety of his career. Russ is a former MVP, someone that was a perennial All-Star in his prime. He also competed for a championship in the NBA Finals in 2012 alongside Kevin Durant, but they fell short against LeBron James and the Heatles. They were one game away from making it to the Finals in 2016 and Kevin Durant famously left after that season.
Mann (COVID-19 protocols) cleared protocols and will be available for the final Salt Lake City Summer League Game on Thursday against the 76ers, Nick Crain of SI.com reports. Mann missed Oklahoma City's opener for Summer League after landing in the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, but he'll be able to make his debut in Salt Lake's finale. The guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 22.8 minutes per game last season.
The Buffalo Sabres have selected center Gustav Karlsson with the 187th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Karlsson was selected from the Swedish junior league J20 Nationell where he plays for Orebro HK.
Georgia has established itself as one of the top schools for tight ends in the country, and another stud is heading to Athens in 2024. Landen Thomas, a five-star prospect and the top-ranked tight end in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Thursday. Thomas chose Georgia over Florida and Michigan.
Holmgren will rest for Thursday's Summer League game against the 76ers but will be available for the Thunder's first game in Las Vegas Summer League, which is Saturday against the Rockets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports. Holmgren finished Tuesday night's Salt Lake City Summer League game against...
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets need each other. The Nets don't want to retain Kyrie Irving, and the Lakers are the only team interested in adding him via a trade. As badly as the Lakers want Irving, they likely want to move off of Russell Westbrook's contract just as much. The problem lies in Brooklyn's similar disinterest in employing Westbrook at a $47 million salary. No team in the NBA wants to pay Westbrook that much. If the Nets won't, the Lakers need to find someone else capable of doing so. There are very few teams capable of absorbing such a contract.
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Jones will be recalled by the Guardians on Friday, Guardians Prospective reports. While nothing has been confirmed, there are rumblings that Jones will join the Guardians in Kansas City, perhaps to step in to right field while Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) is on the injured list. A second-round pick in 2016, Jones has improved significantly on his line with Triple-A Columbus in his second go-around at that level, slashing .311/.417/.500. He's been limited to just 23 games this season, however, due to ankle and back issues. Jones is already on the 40-man roster.
Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Kansas City. Alvarez gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a solo blast off Royals starter Kris Bubic. During his current five-game hitting streak, the lefty has slashed .316/.435/.895 with three homers and two doubles.
Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
Syndergaard (5-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels were downed 2-1 by the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Both runs off the right-hander came on solo shots by Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz, and...
Five-star basketball prospects reclassifying and entering college earlier than expected has become a normal thing over the years. Andrew Wiggins did it. Andre Drummond did it. Karl-Anthony Towns did it. Marvin Bagley did it. Nerlens Noel did it. Ashton Hagans did it. Wayne Selden did it. Noah Vonleh did it. Nico Mannion did it. Charles Bassey did it. R.J. Barrett did it. Jamal Murray did it. Just last year, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates both did it. It went well for one of them, not so well for the other.
