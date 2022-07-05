ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Letter: North Adams Airport a Disappointment

By Letter to the Editor
 2 days ago

I submit my letter today as a commercial pilot and avid tourist of the Greater Berkshire region. In relative terms, and to be blunt, the current state of North Adams airport is in shambles. As a commercial pilot who often brings customers to the North Adams region by way of Harriman...

Pittsfield Back in 'Yellow Zone' for COVID-19 Transmission

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following the holiday weekend, the city has dipped into the yellow incidence rate for COVID-19 transmission. On Tuesday, the percent positivity rate was 4.3, down from 5.3 last week. To be in the yellow zone, a community must have 10 or fewer average cases per 100,000 people or have a 5 percent or less positivity rate.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Looks into the Future of Wahconah Park

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is embarking on a more than $3 million capital improvement plan for historic Wahconah Park with a restoration committee and a promise of federal funds. The City Council voted at its June 28 meeting to establish a Wahconah Park Restoration Committee. The nine-member committee...
PITTSFIELD, MA
UPDATE: Motorcyclist Dies in Great Barrington... As a result of the collision, the operator of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old Connecticut resident, was severely injured and flown to Albany Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. HooRWA Opens New Trail Along Green River in... Three years after receiving Community...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Construction to begin on 2 heavily-traveled Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE — Road resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin on Monday on two heavily traveled city roads. The work will be done on Granby Road and Buckley Boulevard. Motorists are recommended to find alternative routes when possible and expect delays during the duration of the projects, said Michael Pise, chief of staff for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
North Adams, MA
Western Massachusetts’ Best Towns for Summer Fun

Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Springs Motel gives a funky nod to the ’60s

New Ashford — Lindsey Kurowski is no stranger to the Berkshires; in fact, she grew up in Cheshire, worked at Jiminy Peak, and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School. As serendipity would have it, she’s also no stranger to The Springs Motel—where the hospitality entrepreneur and TV show host celebrated her 13th birthday dinner, calling the former restaurant “the fanciest—and funkiest—place [she’d] ever been.” Two decades and countless hours of sweat equity later, Kurowski owns the iconic motel and is welcoming guests to the recently renovated, retro-inspired digs on Route 7 that are now open.
CHESHIRE, MA
Lee Bank Welcomes New Mortgage Originator to Pittsfield Team

LEE, Mass. — Lee Bank announced a new addition to its mortgage lending team. Evan Collins has joined the Bank as a mortgage originator and will be working out of the Pittsfield branch, currently located at 75 North Street. Evan was previously employed as a sales associate at Piretti...
PITTSFIELD, MA
North West
Adam West
Bridge and Guardrail Repair Operations on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound

LEE, Mass. – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 14.0 in Lee and Becket, as well as daytime bridge repairs from mile marker 10.0 to 12.0. The nighttime work will...
LEE, MA
Temporary Lanesborough Police Station to be Operational by August

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Work on the temporary police station site at 545 South Main St. is nearing completion, and the Police Department expects the building to be fully operational by August. The Police Station Building Committee discussed the temporary site, which needs only minor technical and security work, on...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
#Relis
Key West Gets Restrictions Lifted, Fiesta Will Have Margaritas

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Two requests postponed at last week's License Commission meeting were approved on Tuesday during a heated session. The discussions over a permit and a license condition were at times more a shouting match with an argumentative Commissioner Peter Breen. Peter Oleskiewicz had requested a one-day...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Return of Pittsfield's Summer Playground Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the Parks Summer Playground Program at three city parks for six weeks beginning Monday, July 11. The Summer Playground Program offers a variety of recreation activities for Pittsfield children ages 6...
PITTSFIELD, MA
East Rock Inn to open in September

Great Barrington — The former Mountain View Motel, located at 304 State Rd., will reopen in September as The East Rock Inn. According to the town’s property database, the building was built in 1957. The location has had several owners throughout the years, with previous owner Butternut Inn...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Weekend Outlook: Movie Nights, Concerts, and More

Berkshire County is having an array of events this warm cloudy weekend including movie nights, baseball games, concerts, and more. The annual Williamstown Theatre Festival kicks off this weekend and will run until Aug. 14 featuring musical events, plays, and readings by award-winning directors and performers. The festival commenced July...
PITTSFIELD, MA
North Adams Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday in City Hall

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After a police escort to City Hall, Orella Loretta Robare celebrated a century in the corner office with a proclamation from Mayor Jennifer Macksey. "It is incredible," Robare said Wednesday during the small gathering. "I am meeting so many people here today. It is wonderful."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Adams' Quaker Meeting House Tours Set for Summer

ADAMS, Mass. — The Quaker Meeting House will be open to the public on Sundays from July 10 until Oct. 9 opening at 1 and closing at 4 p.m. Quaker Meeting House, located in Maple Street Cemetery, was built in 1782 by the East Hoosuck Meeting of the Society of Friends and has been essentially unchanged since its construction.
ADAMS, MA
HooRWA Opens New Trail Along Green River in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Three years after receiving Community Preservation Act funds from town meeting, the Hoosic River Watershed Association on Monday officially opened a new hiking trail from Linear Park to Main Street along the Green River. And if three years seems like a long time to work on...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

