Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reissues extreme heat restrictions

It seems the trend for some today is celebrating the lowest gas price we've seen in a while, and Lawton is curiously still the most affordable places to fill up in Oklahoma. We've talked in the past about how weird it is that Lawton always seems to have some of the lowest fuel costs in the state given how far we are from the places that actually sell it. This means that the fuel we buy at the stations scattered across town first has to make its way to us down the highway from the places that actually sell it. How is it always cheaper than anywhere else?

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO