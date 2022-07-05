Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reissues extreme heat restrictions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! I know this might sound like you’re listening to a broken record at this point, but today will again be even hotter than yesterday with tons of sunshine and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. For most of Texoma, highs will reach 105°, but feels like temps could get as high as 110° in the afternoon. For that reason, a majority of our viewing area has been placed under a heat advisory from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. As we’ve said many, many times before, continue to practice heat safety, manage your time outdoors in the sun, and be mindful of car temperatures for children and pets.
