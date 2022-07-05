ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River Mall to close Aug. 30

By Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crystal River Mall will close Aug. 30. What happens after that is unknown. City Manager Ken Frink said the mall has been in decline for years so any kind of rejuvenation would be welcome. “If they move forward with redevelopment, it will be a fantastic opportunity for Crystal...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
villages-news.com

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

To those residents who signed a petition for a sound barrier to be built due to the Turnpike noise:. 1. THE TURNPIKE WAS THERE WHEN YOU BOUGHT YOUR HOME/PROPERTY!!. 2. Did you not hear the noise from the Turnpike while viewing your prospective purchase?. Now you are requesting that The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A booming success: Tri-County Nursing Home holds annual Firework Celebration

TRENTON — On Friday, the Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton held its annual Firework Celebration. Everyone that attended this event had the opportunity to enjoy many festivities with us. There were games with prizes, a dunking booth, a bounce house, live music, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, chili dogs and nachos.
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Crystal River, FL
Business
Crystal River, FL
Government
City
Crystal River, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

City of Brooksville seeks advisory board volunteers

The City of Brooksville is accepting applications from residents interested in volunteering as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:. One (1) full time position for 4-year term of office through December 31, 2025. (Must be City resident or have documented ties to Cemetery) Beautification Board. One (1)...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa River Restoration Project to host fundraiser July 8

After losing out on a $10 million legislative request for its plans to restore the Homosassa River, the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) is still working toward its goal of improving the the health of the river. HRRP will host a fundraiser event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July...
HOMOSASSA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#The Crystal#Jcpenney#Kmart#Regal Cinema#Citrus Coastal Creations
Citrus County Chronicle

Balloon wonderland

CHIEFLAND — LaWanda Griffin Jones, owner of Wandafully Kreated by Mrs. L Jones, has been selected as part of a talented team of International Balloon Professionals, to create a giant immersive-balloon-wonderland sponsored by Qualatex, using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando. As part...
CHIEFLAND, FL
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share distributes food in Brooksville on Wednesday, July 6

BROOKSVILLE – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Brooksville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The Farm Share distribution with Mid Florida Community Services Inc. will be...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus County food giveaway July dates

Mark your calendar for the two scheduled Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway events in July: Wednesday, July 13 and July 27. Beginning at 9 a.m. on each of those days, the public can receive food at the Crystal River Mall parking lot — drive-thru only. The mall is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays best choice for District 4

I am writing to endorse Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. I have known Rebecca for nearly 15 years. She and her husband, Mike, are two of the most generous people I have ever met. They have never turned down a request to help me with their time and treasure as we have raised money for various charities around the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

County to close Veterans Park for upgrades

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Veterans Memorial Park, 12254 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. These temporary closures will allow staff to perform athletic field maintenance and fence repairs. Veterans...
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River goes crazy for Manatee Fever

It’s official: the city of Crystal River is home to Manatee Fever. Save Crystal River unveiled its premiere herd of nine, hand-molded and hand-painted manatee statues for the public to welcome and vote on during the city’s July 1 First Friday event downtown. From the Stars and Stripes...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Captain D’s Continues Expansion in Florida with Opening of New Restaurant in Spring Hill

July 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand plans to develop in the coming months. A Brooksville opening is on tap later this summer, and new restaurants are in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa as well. This is Captain D’s 34th location overall in the state and the first in the Spring Hill market.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dry start to rainy season in Citrus

June was the first month of rainy season but it turned out to be drier than normal. Citrus County last month averaged 4.0 inches of rain, almost half the historical average of 7.8 inches. “Lower than average rainfall is causing water levels in our area lakes and rivers to slowly...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy