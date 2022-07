GODDARD – A late night brawl during a late night free swim at the Goddard Municipal Pool resulted in one person being arrested and another receiving a citation from Goddard Police.Although multiple police cars from neighboring agencies came to assist Goddard officers, Goddard Police Chief Lance Beagley said the situation was not as bad as it looked.“It wasn’t really that big of a deal,” he said.The situation involved a disorderly adult who had been drinking, and the ...

GODDARD, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO