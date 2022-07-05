ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'To Manchester United fans, you are getting a very talented full-back': Former Red Devils star Robin van Persie heaps praise on Tyrell Malacia after the Dutch defender completed £14.6m move from Feyenoord to kick off Erik ten Hag era

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United's revolution finally got underway on Tuesday when the club confirmed its first summer signing with the £14.6million capture of Tyrell Malacia.

The left-back has arrived from Feyenoord and marks the first transfer under new boss Erik Ten Hag who will be looking to guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League next season.

United fans are sure to be excited at the arrival of the Holland international, who has been congratulated to his move by a former United and Feyenoord favourite Robin van Persie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htoXw_0gVmN8XM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRDqD_0gVmN8XM00

The Dutchman, whose career was bookended with spells at the Rotterdam outfit, joined the Red Devils for the 2012-13 season from Arsenal and his 26 goals helped fire United to their last league title won during Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge.

Van Persie ended his career with Feyenoord after two seasons in 2019, which overlapped with Malacia's first two years as a professional at the Dutch outfit.

The former striker took to Twitter on Tuesday, in a video also tweeted by Feyenoord's official account, wishing the 22-year-old the best of luck at Old Trafford as well as assuring Red Devils fans their club had made an excellent signing.

'Hi Tyrell, it's Robin here, I would like to congratulate you on your fantastic move to Manchester United,' Van Persie said in a video message posted on Twitter. 'On this big moment in your career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHzqA_0gVmN8XM00
Malacia beams a smile as he pens a Manchester United contract until the summer of 2026
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkhcF_0gVmN8XM00
The signing marks the first confirmed transfer under new United manager Erik ten Hag (left)

'You've shown that with self-belief, lots of talent and hard work day in, day out, and I've seen that from close by, that dreams come true. So to all Red Devils fans, you're not only getting a very talented full-back but as well a fantastic person.

'Be nice to him, support him, through good times and bad times, he will give absolutely everything for you guys. So I'm sure it will be a great connection together.

'On behalf of all Feyenoord fans and Feyenoord people, thanks Tyrell for what you've done and for all these years from a young kid when you arrived in the youth academy up until now upon this fantastic moment. You are a true example for the next generation.

'So thank you very much for all your effort and all you've done for our club and I wish you all the very best. Good luck, man.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IRgf_0gVmN8XM00
Malacia arrives at United as a full-back hoping to guide the club back into the top four

Van Persie then added in a tweet: 'Congrats on this fantastic move @T_Malacia! 100% deserved, hard work pays off! To all @ManUtd fans, I'm sure you'll enjoy watching Tyrell represent this great club. A huge talent with great fighting spirit - I'm certain he'll be a good fit.'

The 22-year-old Holland left back has spent the last two days undergoing a medical at the club's Carrington training base, and United confirmed that he has signed a four-year deal.

A statement read: 'Manchester United is please to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026 with the option to extend for a further year.'

Malacia is United's first recruit under Ten Hag and he will join in time to go on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZoiB_0gVmN8XM00
Red Devils fans will hope the Holland international can make a major impact on the first team

Malacia, who has made 136 appearances for Feyenoord and five for Holland, said: 'It's an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us.

'I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

'Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

'I'll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn't for them.

'Now I'm ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.'

Malacia was pictured with a big smile as he signed his contract alongside Ten Hag, who will be relieved to finally have his first signing secured in the week of the squad jetting off for their pre-season tour.

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Robin Van Persie
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Robin
Daily Mail

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ADMITS he liked an Instagram post about wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo being 'upset' at a 25 per cent wage cut, insisting he clicked the button in error!

Harry Maguire has been left red-faced after admitting he liked an Instagram post about Cristiano Ronaldo's anger at Manchester United salary cuts - before quickly backtracking and insisting it was done in error. Fans have slammed Maguire and questioned his captain's credentials after the embarrassing gaffe, in which he reacted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's time!': Paul Pogba gleefully rubs his hands together as he teases that he's on his way to Turin to complete his Juventus medical in the coming hours ahead of his return on a free transfer from Man United

Paul Pogba has dropped another huge hint that he will be re-joining Juventus on a free in the next 24 hours as he told fans in Italian 'see you soon' on social media while aboard a private jet on Friday. Reports earlier this week claimed that the Italian giants have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He was brave, he was talented, he wasn't scared of anybody': Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Jack Wilshere following his retirement... but says the ex-Arsenal star has 'made the right decision' in hanging up his boots at age of 30

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Jack Wilshere, after the former Arsenal midfielder announced his retirement from football on Friday. 30-year-old Wilshere called time on his career after Danish Supaliga side AGF decided not to renew his contract for the new season earlier this week. Wilshere made his debut for...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Manchester United#The Champions League#The Red Devils
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'looking to muscle in on ex-Ajax striker Brian Brobbey' after Erik ten Hag calls the RB Leipzig man - who he managed - in a bid to derail his return to the Dutch champions

Manchester United are seeking to torpedo Ajax's attempt at re-signing former player Brian Brobbey. Manager Erik ten Hag called the 20-year-old, who is at RB Leipzig but desperate to leave, in an attempt to convince him to come to Old Trafford instead of going back to Amsterdam, according to The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer. The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League. Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm not sure I would have coped!': Paul Scholes mocks modern-day Manchester United players and Erik ten Hag's 'five strict rules' for his new side - including banning personal chefs, alcohol and moaning to agents

Paul Scholes has taken a swipe at the current crop of Manchester United players in response to a MailSport story reporting Erik ten Hag's rules for his new side. Under Ten Hag, United players will take weekly BMI tests and be dropped if they are late to team meetings or training. They have also been banned from drinking during matchweeks, moaning to their agents and hiring personal chefs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea remain undecided on the futures of young stars Armando Broja and Levi Colwill following impressive loan spells last season... with Blues weighing up incoming signings before deciding on duo

Chelsea are still weighing up plans for Armando Broja and Levi Colwill for the coming season. Broja and Colwill are understood to have hoped to see their situations resolved before the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States. But both Chelsea chiefs and the two talented young Stamford Bridge stars...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton skids off the track and smashes into barrier during dramatic qualifying session at the Austrian Grand Prix... before his team-mate and fellow Brit George Russell does exactly the same thing minutes later on nightmare afternoon for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes. As Max Verstappen took pole with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Football is Football': David James and Toni Duggan team-up with Lucozade Sport in a bid to spark attitude changes towards women's football... as the legends link up in Manchester to redraw the lines of local football pitches

Lucozade Sport, proud hydration partner of all England teams, is redrawing the lines of football pitches to show how the boundaries of the game are being rewritten every time a girl or a woman step onto a pitch. Pitches in Salford, Manchester have received the redesign following England's victory against...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

470K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy