Los Angeles, CA

Small Business Rental Assistance Program

By nohoarts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention North Hollywood businesses, look to see if you qualify for the City of Los Angeles Small Business Rental Assistance Program. Applications open Monday, July 11 for round two of the City of Los Angeles Small Business Rental Assistance Program. Grants up to $15,000 or six months of back rent, whichever...

precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

SoCal Gas customers: Check if you qualify for energy savings program

LOS ANGELES - Looking to save some money on your next gas bill?. You could qualify for SoCalGas' energy savings program for free energy-efficient home improvements. SoCalGas on Wednesday announced new eligibility guidelines for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iecn.com

City of Rialto employees are set to receive a one-time essential worker bonus in July

All full-time and even part-time City of Rialto Employees will be receiving a one-time $3,000 Essential Worker Pay bonus in July 2022. The only criteria employees must meet to receive payment are that the employee must have been employed with the city for at least six months from March 13, 2020, to March 12, 2022, and must continue to be on the payroll as of the date of payment.
RIALTO, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana office building sold and it will be converted into apartments

NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu and Senior Associate Nikki Liu with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Irvine office completed the sale of a 10-story 107,190 square foot office building located in Santa Ana, California. Steve and Nikki represented both seller, Concourse COI Investment, LLC, and buyer, 1600 N Broadway LLC, in the transaction. The sale price was $11,800,000.00 or $110 per square foot.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

LA County's indoor mask mandate could return by end of July

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said Thursday that the county could move into the "high" risk COVID-19 threshold by next Thursday, prompting the return of an indoor mask mandate."The newest projected date of crossing the threshold of 10 admissions per 100,000 residents...is now next week on July 14," said Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.If the county does cross the threshold, it will reinstate the indoor mask mandate on July 29.In a press conference, Ferrer said that an overwhelming majority of cases were from the two most recent strains of COVID-19. "The CDC does estimate that across the county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles area community college receives grant approval for student housing project

COMPTON – On June 26, 2022, California lawmakers moved to include a student housing grant totaling $80,389,000 in the 2022-2023 State Budget for the Compton Community College District (CCCD) to build its proposed 250-bed student housing facility on the Compton College campus. The grant funds are made possible under Assembly Bill 183 – Higher Education Trailer Bill. In fall 2021, the Compton Community College District prepared a Compton College Student Housing Proposal and submitted an application and supporting documentation to the California Department of Finance for the student housing grant.
COMPTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Gas Station Sells Million-Dollar Powerball Ticket

First published in the July 2 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in last Saturday’s multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a gas station in Glendale and is worth $1,417,623. The ticket was sold at United Oil, located...
GLENDALE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Shares Results of 2022 Homeless Count

Long Beach, CA – Findings of the 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count, the first count conducted in two years due to the pandemic, reveal that Long Beach identified 3,296 people experiencing homelessness on February 24, 2022. While many remain unsheltered, more people than ever before are living in emergency shelters or interim housing, a testament to the City’s commitment to ending street homelessness and providing supportive services that will help people get back on their feet.
LONG BEACH, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

