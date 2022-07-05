ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

By Josh Auzenne
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Deputies said Levan Harris, 40,...

www.knoe.com

