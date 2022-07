MAINE, USA — As of January, there were close to 4,500 Mainers experiencing homelessness, and people who work with them tell NEWS CENTER Maine that's far too many. "There's no question that homelessness is a complex issue, but our Built for Zero team is showing that it's a solvable issue," Erin Healy from the New York City non-profit Built for Zero said.

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO