JPD arrest wanted man Ben Parson after brief standoff

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A number of proposals were presented to the Assembly Finance committee Wednesday that seek to encourage the development of housing in Juneau. Scott Ciambor, City Planning Manager, proposed extending the property tax abatement ordinance that has been in place since May of last year. The program has developers pay 2.65 mills - the mandatory school contribution tax - rather than the full 10.56. It also only covers the downtown area. To be eligible for the plan, the developer must be planning to add at least four residential units, and they have to either be building a new building or taking over a condemned one.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO