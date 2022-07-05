ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

JPD arrest wanted man Ben Parson after brief standoff

kinyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department has arrested Ben Parson after a brief standoff Tuesday. On Tuesday, at about 1 p.m. a JPD officer and a private property owner observed a person who appeared to be...

www.kinyradio.com

Related
kinyradio.com

Juneau grand jury indicts Ben Parson on multiple charges after standoff

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Juneau grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Ben Parson on felony and misdemeanor charges after a standoff with police this week. Parson is charged with unlawful evasion in the first degree, escape in the second degree, and escape in the third degree. He is also charged...
ktoo.org

Juneau man dies in crash on Egan Drive

A Juneau man died Tuesday evening after colliding with a tour bus while riding a motorcycle. Juneau police say they got a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Egan Drive and Whittier Street and responded with Capital City Fire and Rescue. Cramer Marquez Sexton,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

19-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck by Firework Mortar, Alaska State Troopers Say

ALASKA - A 19-year-old in Gustavus, Alaska was killed on the Fourth of July after being directly struck by a mortar style firework, Alaska State Troopers have announced. On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers received a report from the Gustavus Fire Department that an adult male in Gustavus had been killed fireworks explosion. The next morning, Troopers responded in a DPS aircraft to Gustavus to investigate.
GUSTAVUS, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 7-6 AM

Juneau Police Department has arrested Ben Parson after a brief standoff Tuesday. Juneau police have confirmed that they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bus and a motorcyclist on Tuesday. The Alaska State Troopers have released details on a fireworks-related death in Gustavus. The City...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies after fireworks accident in Gustavus

Just weeks ago, the city of Palmer installed a safe needle drop box as part of a long-running campaign to combat the public health hazards caused by improper needle disposal. The Fault in the Facts: Can one earthquake cause another?. Updated: 11 hours ago. The largest earthquakes in the world...
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Drunk driving and assault arrest after Egan crash Friday evening

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A truck struck a guard rail on the 1700 Block of Glacier Avenue at 6:57 pm Friday evening leading to the driver's additional charges and arrest. 22-year-old Scott James Belleza was arrested for driving under the influence, two charges of assault in the third degree, and driving without a valid license after the 2008 Ford truck he was driving struck and went over the guard rail.
kinyradio.com

CBJ seeks public comment on changing taxi cab rates

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau is seeking public comment as it considers a change to its taxi cab flag-drop and mileage rates. The proposed regulation change would provide for an increase in the two rates, the flag-drop and the mileage rate. The flag-drop rate would increase from $3.40 to $4, and the mileage rate would increase from $.22 per one-tenth mile to $.25 per one-twelfth mile.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Type 1 Incident Management Team assuming command of Minto Lakes fire Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Bureau of Land Management has issued a Fire Closure Order for the White Mountain National Recreation Area. A fire caused by lightning in the Minto Lakes area caused closures to the surrounding areas. Alaska State Parks has closed the Whitefish Lake Campground and boat...
kinyradio.com

Disaster exercise to be held at Juneau airport on July 23

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The tri-annual disaster exercise drill at Juneau International Airport is set for July 23. According to CCFR Assistant Fire Chief Ed Quinto, it is training that is required by the FAA. "It's a requirement every three years, the FAA requires that we do what's called a...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NWS: Suicide Basin release is underway, will crest on Friday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A release of Suicide Basin has begun, and Mendenhall Lake's level is rising and is expected to crest Friday at around 9 feet. A National Weather Service flood advisory has been issued for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River. Please check here for additional updates as they become available.
kinyradio.com

Barr: Vaccines are available twice weekly at Juneau Public Health Center

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - You can still get vaccines for COVID-19 in Juneau during twice-weekly clinics at the public health center. You can go to juneau.org/vaccine to sign up. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr says you can still get vaccinated on Fridays and Wednesdays in Juneau, including kids between 6 months and five years old.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskareporter.com

With post-Roe focus on abortion access, Alaska advocates plan events for Saturday

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska is holding events in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Homer and Juneau on Saturday focused on abortion access advocacy. The goal of the events is “so that people know how to get involved and that they’re not alone,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley, Alaska state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska. “We’re going to make sure that abortion stays safe and legal in our state.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

GoFundMe page set up to assist girl hit while on a bicycle

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist with the medical bills of a girl critically injured in a collision last weekend. As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised more than $14,000. The 13-year-old girl on a bicycle was struck by a car Saturday in...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

GCLL Majors Softball All-Stars Sweeping the Field

The Gastineau Channel Little League Majors Softball All Stars have defeated Ketchikan 12-1 and 15-9 and are one win away from winning the Alaska District 2 title. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Gastineau Channel Little League Majors Softball All-Stars defeated Ketchikan 12-1 on Wednesday and 15-9 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five series against host Ketchikan in the 2022 Alaska District 2 Little League Softball Tournament on Upper Dudley Field.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Sealaska Heritage, Juneau City Museum to hold lecture on shaman totem pole

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute and the Juneau-Douglas City Museum are partnering to co-sponsor a lecture by Native art scholar Dr. Emily Moore next week on a shaman totem pole in Juneau. Through the lecture, Reevaluating the “Four Story Pole” by John Wallace, Moore will examine recent research...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Assembly committee explores tax abatement, short term rental regulation in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A number of proposals were presented to the Assembly Finance committee Wednesday that seek to encourage the development of housing in Juneau. Scott Ciambor, City Planning Manager, proposed extending the property tax abatement ordinance that has been in place since May of last year. The program has developers pay 2.65 mills - the mandatory school contribution tax - rather than the full 10.56. It also only covers the downtown area. To be eligible for the plan, the developer must be planning to add at least four residential units, and they have to either be building a new building or taking over a condemned one.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Spirit of the Community: Juneau parade winners announced

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 4th of July parade in Juneau was held Monday with residents of the capital city coming to celebrate. This year's theme was Spirit of the Community. Update 10:50 am:. During the parade, Capital City Fire & Rescue responded to the corner of front and...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ Assembly Finance Committee to discuss short-term rental ordinance

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Finance Committee will take up an ordinance on short-term rentals on Wednesday evening. The draft ordinance, which would allow for the CBJ to collect data on overnight rentals in the borough, speaks to urban growth and states, "It is necessary for the City & Borough of Juneau to collect data on short-term rentals to determine if additional regulations are necessary."
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Why Alaska lawmakers are calling it quits

This spring, more than one-third of Alaska’s current legislators announced they will not seek reelection. That’s a high number by any standard, even after accounting for retirements and redistricting. Let’s take a closer look at some of the main drivers for this massive opting-out by Alaska’s legislators.  It used to be that legislators could pretty […] The post Why Alaska lawmakers are calling it quits appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE

