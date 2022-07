The City of Lima and Activate Allen County are giving local neighborhood associations and non-profits a chance to make a difference in the community. Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Neighborhood Impact Grant program. There are 10 grants available for a recognized neighborhood association or 501 c3 organization. Plus, you could boost the money you could receive by also applying for Activate Allen County’s Neighborhood Challenge Grant program. There are three of those grants available, and that application is in the same form as the impact grant. If you get both, your organization could get up to $2,500 to create a program to better a part of the city.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO