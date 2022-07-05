July 4 weekend marked by gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy named Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the chest in the mass shooting at the Highland Park July 4th parade, was left partially paralyzed, but is now awake and asking to see his twin brother and his dog. Four days after the shooting, Cooper's...
Hours after a gunman opened fire on a suburban Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people and wounding two dozen, police detained 21-year-old Robert Crimo III. Crimo, who is known as Bobby, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say the gunman shot...
One of those killed in Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was identified as the seventh person shot and killed in the massacre.
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people were killed in what Rinehart described as a "premeditated and calculated attack." This comes as police confirmed a 7th victim has died from the shooting. The high-powered...
Police released a surveillance image showing the accused Highland Park, Illinois parade shooter leaving the scene disguised in women's clothing to help him blend in with the crowd. Larry Barton, PhD, a threat consultant who also teaches at the FBI Academy, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what the suspect's alleged moves tell us about his motivations.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the 12th time since January, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court. Judge Patrick Murphy issued the contempt order following a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian's office. This latest case involves a 15-year-old girl who has been stuck in a psychiatric hospital even though she was cleared to be released January 14, 2022.
