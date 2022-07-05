ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Influencer Known For Eating Raw Animal Organs Set To Move In To Kanye West’s Building In Cody

cowboystatedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A major social media influencer may take over a manufacturing space previously operated by hip-hop artist Kanye West in Cody. Texas resident Brian Johnson, also known as the “Liver King,” may become the new owner a 30,819-square foot property that...

cowboystatedaily.com

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser and Family Serve as Grand Marshals of Cody, Wyoming July 4th Parade: VIDEO

Cole Hauser and his family served as Grand Marshals of Cody, Wyoming’s annual July 4th parade today; Hauser, his wife Cynthia, and their daughter Steely rode in a horse-drawn wagon decorated with American flags down Sheridan Avenue in the middle of Cody, the gateway to Yellowstone National Park. Hauser and his daughter waved flags for the crowd as they were driven down the street, looking proud and excited to be there.
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Brisket#Influencer#Organs#Raw Meat#Celebrities#Complete Human#Tiktok
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
pethelpful.com

Dog Blatantly Refuses to Get Out of the Pool in Video That Has Us Cracking Up

Now that summer’s here, we’ll pretty much be hanging poolside every weekend. And apparently, we aren’t the only ones looking forward to spending time outside. A Golden Retriever on TikTok was clearly not willing to leave the water, even after his owner pointed out that he was definitely not supposed to be swimming without permission. Whoops! Sorry not sorry.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
ANIMALS
Closer Weekly

Danica Patrick Is a Natural Beauty! See the Race Car Driver’s Breathtaking Makeup-Free Photos

Racecar driver Danica Patrick has conquered some of the toughest speedways in the world, started her own podcast and authored two bestselling books. While her career has been extremely busy since the late ‘90s, the athlete has always taken the time to focus on her self-care routine. The brunette beauty often posts makeup-free photos and insight into some of her favorite beauty products on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse ‘Looking’ for Teenage Owner Who Passed Away Is Heartbreaking

Our hearts are breaking early this week after hearing about a family's loss. TikTok mom @sunkissedhealingco lost her daughter, and recently she shared how the family honors Hannah. Just as they do every year, they write little notes to Hannah. They put those notes into the ground and then plant perennials to add to her memorial garden. This story already has us tearing up, but there was one video in particular that made us really start crying.
PETS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy