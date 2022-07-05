ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Rare Cells Capable of Transforming Into Blood Cancer Discovered

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDysfunction involving an unusual type of thymocyte cell found in small amounts in every person may be the reason why some people develop a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year. Researchers from the University of Missouri School of...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism controlling spread of pancreatic cancer

Scientists have shown it is possible to reverse a key process that allows pancreatic cancer cells to grow and spread around the body. These findings, published in Nature, show that a protein called GREM1 is key to regulating the type of cells found in pancreatic cancer—and manipulating its levels can both fuel and reverse the ability of these cells to change into a more aggressive subtype.
CANCER
The US Sun

Stomach cancer: Symptoms, causes, and treatments

STOMACH cancer is rare, with less than 200,000 cases per year diagnosed in the United States. But as with all types of cancer, just because one is rare does not mean it is impossible to get. What are the symptoms of stomach cancer?. Stomach cancer symptoms can depend on where...
CANCER
