Mendocino, CA

Humane Society for Inland Mendocino Pet of the Week: Meet Rosemary

By Submitted
Willits News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet our beautiful girl Rosemary. Rosemary came to us a few months ago with three of her puppies who have all found their forever homes. Rosemary did a wonderful job raising her kiddos but now it’s...

Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Mojo

Likes: Sleeping in laps. At least seven times a day. Watching the many birds at the feeds in the front and back yards. I would like to nominate my cat, Mojo, for pet of the month in the Gazette. When I was a volunteer at the Humane Society I found...
The Velvet Bandit Returns to Her Hometown of Willits to Sprinkle Joy and Make Political Points

The Velvet Bandit, Mendocino County’s homegrown street artist, has once again adorned some of Willits’s drab municipal surfaces with her vibrant paste-ups. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Velvet told us she returned to her childhood home of Willits to spend time with family and in true guerilla artist fashion blast her art around town for the citizens of Willits to enjoy.
Looking About in Mendocino County

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. Celebrating a life. Will Barker was a larger-than-life neighbor, friend, volunteer...
Annual Fort Bragg Salmon BBQ draws a crowd

FORT BRAGG, CA — Damp and cloudy weather on Saturday, July 2, did not affect the annual salmon barbeque event from drawing a sizeable crowd of people to feast on salmon, salad and corn while enjoying live band music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Coats and hats dominated over more summery outfits, but nothing seemed to affect the general mood of celebration. Regular attendees had come from as far as Florida and Louisiana. Three generations of a family from Clovis, complete with portable chairs, were marking their 32nd year of attendance. Cell phones snapped group photos non-stop, and, in spite of the damp, the line for Cowlick Ice Cream snaked around nearby pop-ups.
Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
Rohnert Park will rock your summer

The Friday night market continues celebrating the city's 60th birthday every week outside the Sonoma County Library. The farmer’s market booths are available from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 is 80s night, so come dressed in your best 80s outfits for a chance to win prizes! Choppin’ Broccoli ‘80s music from 6 to 7 p.m. then Aqua Nett ‘80s Hair Band with Spandex from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Starlight Lounge in Willits to host poetry reading at the WCT Playhouse

Two poets laureate, Theresa Whitehill and Georgina Maria Guardado, will be reading their poetry at the Willits Community Theatre on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Theresa Whitehill served as Poet Laureate for the City of Ukiah from 2009 through 2011 and has been involved her entire career in the production of poetry readings and literary events. She works as a letterpress printer and broadside artist.She is currently working with Felicia Rice of Moving Parts Press on “Heavy Lifting,” a collaborative artist’s book with publication scheduled for December 2022.
Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
Seven Great Ways to Enjoy The Mercantile

Lake County’s newest experience is located amid the walnut orchards and vineyards in the heart of Big Valley, resting just off Highway 29 between Lakeport and Kelseyville. There, beneath the overarching oaks, lies The Mercantile, Shannon Family of Wines’ newest addition. Part tasting room, part store, part event center, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a weekend afternoon. Here are seven great ways to experience the best things The Mercantile has to offer.
Roam the Redwoods on an Electric Railbike

IF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a way to take to the rails without boarding a train, and it involves slipping on a helmet and taking a seat on a railbike. Finding these storied cycles isn't all that simple nowadays, and though we might see them featured in films from decades ago, knowing where to go to locate a railbike today takes a bit of sleuthing. But if you let your sleuthing lead you to Fort Bragg, and straight to the celebrated Skunk Train, you'll find one of the attraction's newest offerings.
Top 10 Things to Do in Sonoma County

Immerse yourself in all that California wine country has to offer in Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, and a world away from ordinary. With stunning natural beauty, world-class wines, delicious farm-to-fork food, charming small towns, and a dynamic arts scene, Sonoma County is the perfect addition to your trip to San Francisco. Here’s a quick list of the 10 best ways to discover your passion in Sonoma County.
Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
Sonoma County Farmer’s Market report: Get your zucchini recipes ready!

July is the month we feel patriotic, thinking of red, white and blue; just loving being a down home American! Nothing says America more than farmers, mom and pop businesses and well of course, farmers' markets. If you're a farmers market junkie you know that July is the month when the aisles are full of brightly colored vegetables and the smell of sweet fruit. You'll find that the markets are bubbling with activity each week. In Sonoma County you can find a market every day of the week except Mondays.

