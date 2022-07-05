ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Fact check: 2021 video of Sen. Lindsey Graham being heckled at airport resurfaces

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvoWa_0gVmHXUI00

The claim: Video shows Lindsey Graham being heckled after he announced his support for bipartisan gun bill

Last month, Congress passed a bipartisan gun bill after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was one of 15 Republican senators who voted to support the legislation,which enhances background checks on gun buyers 18 to 21 years old, eliminates the "boyfriend loophole," and encourages states to develop better "red flag" laws.

A June 22 Facebook post shows a TikTok of Graham being heckled at Reagan National Airport in the D.C. area. The TikTok received more than 23,000 likes, and the Facebook post was shared three times in a week.

The Facebook video was posted with the caption "Lindsey Graham the traitor" and the text on the TikTok video reads "Rino Twink Giving Away Ur 2nd Amendment rights."

But there is no evidence to suggest Graham was heckled at Reagan airport after announcing his support for recent gun control legislation. The video is from last year, after Joe Biden's electoral win was certified.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment.

Video is from 2021

The video currently circulating was taken on January 8, 2021.

Fact check:Image of Paul Pelosi with bruises in mugshot is altered

Two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Graham was swarmed at Reagan Airport, where supporters of Donald Trump shouted "traitor" at the senator.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Graham was heckled after he announced his support for the bipartisan gun bill. The video currently circulating on social media is from January 2021 after Graham voted to certify the electoral college results in favor of Biden.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Congress.gov, accessed June 28, S.2938 - Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
  • USA TODAY, June 23, Who are the 29 Republicans who voted in favor of the gun safety bill? And why?
  • USA TODAY, June 25, One month after Uvalde massacre, Biden signs most significant gun control bill in nearly 30 years
  • NPR, Jan. 7, 2021, Here Are The Republicans Who Objected To The Electoral College Count
  • USA TODAY, Jan. 9, 2021, 'People are frustrated,' Lindsey Graham says after angry airport crowd calls him 'traitor'
  • Washington Post, Jan. 8, 2021, Sen. Lindsey Graham labeled a ‘traitor’ by pro-Trump hecklers at airport

