'She was princess of their family,' 8-year-old killed in parade accident remembered by community

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Kaysville and Layton communities are continuing to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Macie Hill. Hill was killed in an accident during the town's annual Fourth of July parade.

Ryan Dopp is the Hill family's Bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Layton.

Dopp, speaking on behalf of the Hill family, said Macie was like any typical 8-year-old girl, both rambunctious and cheerful.

"She was the baby, she was princess of their family," said Dopp.

He said she had the ability to light up a room the minute she walked in and made others smile.

"She likes bright colors and puppies and kitties, just a typical American girl," said Dopp.

Photos of Macie provided by the Hill Family

Dopp told FOX 13 News he was at a different parade in Layton on Monday when he found out what happened to Macie.

She was performing with the Patriot Cheer team at Kaysville's Fourth of July parade when she was hit by a Hummer vehicle that was with the group.

"Her favorite things to do were dance and cheer, talking to her dad, her dad told me that she died doing what she loved, which was being with her teammates, cheering," said Dopp.

Dopp said Macie was often spoiled by her three older brothers, who adored her as the baby sibling.

Photo provided by the Hill Family

Even through a horrific tragedy like this, Dopp said the Hill family is thinking of how this is impacting others in the community.

"I think the hope of the family and the hope we have is that it does bring our communities together, it helps us understand and find common ground," said Dopp.

You don't have to look far to see the community support for the grieving family.

Pink ribbons lined the neighborhood and outside of Sam Morgan Elementary School in Kaysville. Dopp explained pink was Macie's favorite color.

"We have received messages from across the country, North Carolina and other states, expressing condolences and just wanting the family to know of people’s love and support for them," said Dopp.

Dopp spoke with Macie's father Tuesday morning. He said the Hill family wants the community to know they are aware of them, saying many people during the parade stepped forward, not back, to help.