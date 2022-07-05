ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

'She was princess of their family,' 8-year-old killed in parade accident remembered by community

By Chris Arnold
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Kaysville and Layton communities are continuing to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Macie Hill. Hill was killed in an accident during the town's annual Fourth of July parade.

Ryan Dopp is the Hill family's Bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Layton.

Dopp, speaking on behalf of the Hill family, said Macie was like any typical 8-year-old girl, both rambunctious and cheerful.

"She was the baby, she was princess of their family," said Dopp.

He said she had the ability to light up a room the minute she walked in and made others smile.

"She likes bright colors and puppies and kitties, just a typical American girl," said Dopp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrf3z_0gVmHUq700
Photos of Macie provided by the Hill Family

Dopp told FOX 13 News he was at a different parade in Layton on Monday when he found out what happened to Macie.

She was performing with the Patriot Cheer team at Kaysville's Fourth of July parade when she was hit by a Hummer vehicle that was with the group.

"Her favorite things to do were dance and cheer, talking to her dad, her dad told me that she died doing what she loved, which was being with her teammates, cheering," said Dopp.

Dopp said Macie was often spoiled by her three older brothers, who adored her as the baby sibling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q21Ko_0gVmHUq700
Photo provided by the Hill Family

Even through a horrific tragedy like this, Dopp said the Hill family is thinking of how this is impacting others in the community.

"I think the hope of the family and the hope we have is that it does bring our communities together, it helps us understand and find common ground," said Dopp.

You don't have to look far to see the community support for the grieving family.

Pink ribbons lined the neighborhood and outside of Sam Morgan Elementary School in Kaysville. Dopp explained pink was Macie's favorite color.

"We have received messages from across the country, North Carolina and other states, expressing condolences and just wanting the family to know of people’s love and support for them," said Dopp.

Dopp spoke with Macie's father Tuesday morning. He said the Hill family wants the community to know they are aware of them, saying many people during the parade stepped forward, not back, to help.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

9-year-old mourned after being hit, killed by SUV

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Brayden Long was just 9 years old. “I wish he was here,” said friend Baylee, as she showed up at the scene of Wednesday’s crash with a sign and flowers. On Wednesday, police say an SUV drifted into the shoulder of 11400 South and struck two boys on an electric […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

Farmington issues new parade rules after Kaysville child's death

FARMINGTON, Utah — Following the tragic death of a Kaysville child during a Fourth of July parade, new safety rules have been issued for this weekend's Farmington Festival Days Parade. The announcement comes days after 8-year-old Macie Hill was killed while participating in the annual Kaysville holiday parade. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaysville, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Layton, UT
Accidents
City
Layton, UT
State
North Carolina State
Local
Utah Accidents
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Kaysville, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Kaysville, UT
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

9-year-old dies after being hit by SUV in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One of the 9-year-old boys hit by an SUV in South Jordan has died following the incident, city officials announced Thursday. The child, who has been identified by family as Brayden Long, was one of two boys riding an e-bike on 11400 South on Wednesday when they were struck by the vehicle. The other boy, also 9-years-old, remains in serious but stable condition.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Princess#Church Of Jesus Christ#Accident#American
ABC4

5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.  The crash victims have been identified as: Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George Kelly C. Sabey, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

9-year-old boy struck by SUV in South Jordan dies

WEDNESDAY 7/7/22 12:28 p.m. SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities now say a boy who was struck while riding his bike in South Jordan has now died from his injuries on Thursday. South Jordan Police say the second boy is currently in serious, but stable condition. The victim has been identified as 9-year-old Brayden Long. […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorcyclist injured after collision with Amazon delivery truck

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening following a collision with an Amazon delivery truck. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the area of SR-38 and 1500 North just before 5 p.m. The UHP says the motorcyclist was traveling north when the incident occurred.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
iheart.com

Woman Going to Prison For Accident That Killed Husband

A woman who killed killed her husband in a crash on the 4th of July last year has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and vehicular manslaughter. Authorities say Jennie Clark was behind the wheel when she drove off the road and deliberately crashed the car during an argument with her husband in Ogden. He was killed when the car struck a phone pole. The couple's three children were in the backseat and were unhurt. Police determined Clark was drunk at the time. District Attorney Sandra Doorley says Clark will be sentenced in October to between 13 and 23 years in prison.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Dump truck driver overturns on SR 201 while impaired

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dump truck driver was arrested for impairment on Thursday after overturning the vehicle they were traveling in on SR-201. Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near 7200 West in Magna when the truck drifted into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) […]
MAGNA, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy