Pro indoor soccer league team coming to Tampa

The National Indoor Soccer League announced Tuesday in a news release that an expansion team will be coming to Tampa in December.

Details, including the name of the team, will be announced Monday at a news conference at Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Each city in the league, which was founded in January 2021, will have men’s and women’s divisions. Teams will compete in a 24-game regular season, with games played as doubleheaders.

According to the release, the NISL provides “an avenue for players, coaches, and front office staff to develop their skills, and gain exposure for opportunities at higher levels, all while providing high quality affordable entertainment in the communities we serve.”