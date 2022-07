CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Company will be hosting this month’s summer ghost tours around the downtown area on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23. “Ghosts are everywhere,” the Casper Theater Company said in a press release in May. “This summer we will talk about them in the downtown area of Casper. There are a lot of stories told to us by merchants, residents, and people in the streets.

