City of Victoria lighting project to brighten the southside

VICTORIA, Texas – The city of Victoria has installed more than 100 new LED lights, with plans to add more.

This recent movement is all part of a plan to replace all 4,052 of Victoria’s amber-colored street lights by the end of this year.

There are many benefits to changing to LED lighting:

Road safety

Overall greater community appeal for businesses and locals

Crime prevention

Decreased light pollution

This is the first phase of the project, in which AEP will install 2,002 LED lights south of Airline Road. This is projected to be completed around August.

Phase two will be brought to the city council in October as part of budget plans for 2023. If approved, AEP will install the remaining LED lights by the end of the year.

Three more phases are scheduled through the year 2026. The city and AEP will work to seek opportunities for more improvement on lighting.

To learn more, visit www.victoriatx.gov/engineering.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit