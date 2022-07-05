ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria lighting project to brighten the southside

By Zach Brown
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The city of Victoria has installed more than 100 new LED lights, with plans to add more.

This recent movement is all part of a plan to replace all 4,052 of Victoria’s amber-colored street lights by the end of this year.

There are many benefits to changing to LED lighting:

  • Road safety
  • Overall greater community appeal for businesses and locals
  • Crime prevention
  • Decreased light pollution

This is the first phase of the project, in which AEP will install 2,002 LED lights south of Airline Road. This is projected to be completed around August.

Phase two will be brought to the city council in October as part of budget plans for 2023. If approved, AEP will install the remaining LED lights by the end of the year.

Three more phases are scheduled through the year 2026. The city and AEP will work to seek opportunities for more improvement on lighting.

To learn more, visit www.victoriatx.gov/engineering.

Victoria, TX
