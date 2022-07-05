ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death early Tuesday morning in East Topeka identified as Louis Cantrell, 39

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, has been identified as the man who was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in East Topeka, police said.

No arrests had been made as of late Wednesday morning in connection with the homicide, which police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said was reported at 12:51 a.m.

Cantrell was taken by ambulance from the scene to a Topeka hospital, he said.

Officers used yellow crime scene tape to mark off the location in the area of an alley just west of S.E. Lawrence and just north of S.E. 2nd.

About a dozen cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen set out in the area involved.

A GoFundMe website seeking to raise $3,500 for funeral expenses was created Tuesday by Cantrell's niece, Adrianna Calvillo-Perez, according to that site.

Monasmith asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Man found shot to death early Tuesday morning in East Topeka identified as Louis Cantrell, 39

