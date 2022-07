GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Glendale water and power is offering new ways for customers to save on their water bill while adjusting to the ongoing drought in California. The city has moved to watering only two days a week instead of three, and its new water insight automated leak detection program helps customers determine if they have a leak -- and helps them save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

