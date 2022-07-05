Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report
By Sarakshi Rai
KSNT
2 days ago
(The Hill) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina...
One day after seven people were killed at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, the names of those killed are being released, as are more details of who they were, and who they have left behind. On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office released the names of six...
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
A fundraiser set up to help 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has raised about $2.6 million since it was created on Tuesday. As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe has raised $2.58 million, with its...
An 8-year-old boy may never walk again after being shot in the chest at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Cooper Roberts was at the event with his parents and twin brother when tragedy struck as a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and injuring dozens, according to CNN.
The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.
A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
The number of people who have died in the Highland Park Fourth of July massacre has risen to seven, as of Wednesday morning. The victims include Stephen Straus, 88; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicholas Toledo Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and husband and wife Irina and Kevin McCarthy, 35 and 37.
What was meant to be a day of fun and celebration for the community of Highland Park, Illinois, ended in tragedy when a gunman shot into a crowded July Fourth parade, killing seven and injuring dozens more. Katherine Goldstein, a 64-year-old wife and mother of two, was among the paradegoers...
In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting in America, tens of thousands of people have donated to eleven online fundraisers set up to help victims and their families. On Monday, a gunman perched on a rooftop fatally shot seven people attending a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, wounding dozens more. Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, now stands charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder over the senseless rampage.
Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
