Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By Sarakshi Rai
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina...

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.
Highland Park shooting: Boy orphaned after dad shielded him from gunfire as Robert Crimo faces court

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
Father of two-year-old boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting died using body to shield his son

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
