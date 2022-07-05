ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation...

Personal Watercraft Explodes On Jimmerson Lake In Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating accident in which a personal watercraft (PWC) exploded yesterday afternoon on Jimmerson Lake in Steuben County. It happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as emergency personnel responded to the area of County Road 300 W and Lane 101, Jimmerson Lake to a report of PWC that had exploded in the water. The watercraft had just been launched into the water and docked and when it was started to leave the dock with three people aboard, it exploded. The three people were thrown from the watercraft but uninjured, and they refused medical treatment. Conservation officers remind everyone who operates a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sinkhole closes stretch of SR 3 in Huntertown

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A sinkhole has forced an emergency closure of a section of northbound S.R. 3 in northwest Allen County. INDOT said the sinkhole opened up on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of S.R. 3, between Gump Road and Old Lima Road in Huntertown. The...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
Fatal blast at Michigan air show blamed on mechanical woe

AP – The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver killed during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show is blaming the explosion on a mechanical failure. The accident happened Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises said the custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph and races at air shows across North America.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WARNING: Porch pirates use ‘unordered package’ scam in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning about an identity deception scam involving unordered packages. In this scam, police say people are getting a package at their address that they did not order. Then, someone shows up at the home claiming it’s their package.
ELKHART, IN
Fish rescued from flooded Franke Park road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several fish were found in floodwater covering a roadway in Franke Park on Wednesday. The fish were found along Park Drive in Franke Park, outside the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo parking lot. Zoo officials said the fish likely came from the nearby Spy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
Balloons Aloft returns to Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Balloons Aloft is returning to Angola this weekend. Events run from Friday until Sunday, according to the event website. Friday's schedule includes helicopter rides, an antique tractor show, a flight competition and an illumination at "twilight," beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday's events begin at 7 a.m....
ANGOLA, IN
Fire in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon

Fire crews were called, early Wednesday afternoon, to a blaze at a duplex in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. Crews were told there were children in the dwelling, but none were found during the investigation. One person made it out and was treated for smoke inhalation. A...
ELKHART, IN
Conservation Officers investigating possible drowning on Big Long Lake

HUDSON – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred on Saturday, July 2 at approximately 8:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of South 1000 East on Big Long Lake. Emergency personnel responded to the area regarding a 22-month-old boy who had been recovered from the water...
HUDSON, IN
Driver reports being flashed, shot at in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a driver reported being flashed and shot at in Elkhart on Tuesday. At 4:15 p.m., an officer went to the 2500 block of Toledo Road for a shooting report. The caller said that at 6:12 a.m., he was driving...
ELKHART, IN
TSA seizes two loaded handguns from passenger at South Bend airport

Transportation Security Administration officers at South Bend International Airport prevented a man from Shipshewana from passing the security checkpoint with two loaded handguns. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a TSA officer spotted an image of two handguns while screening carry-on luggage. A St. Joseph County Airport Public Safety officer took...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CEO: Plastics-to-fuel plant already making a mark

The chief executive officer of California-based Brightmark Energy says production at the plastics-to-fuel plant in the northeast Indiana town of Ashley is nearing completion of its startup phase. Bob Powell says the $260 million facility has already recycled 4 million pounds of plastics, including 4,000 car seats, 60,000 pounds of...
INDIANA STATE
Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute Along US 30

PIERCETON — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman to remain in the vehicle he was driving while on a long stretch of US 30 in an incident that ended in Pierceton. Vernon Lee Williams, 33, Fort Wayne, is charged with criminal confinement, a level...
PIERCETON, IN

