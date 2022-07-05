Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating accident in which a personal watercraft (PWC) exploded yesterday afternoon on Jimmerson Lake in Steuben County. It happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as emergency personnel responded to the area of County Road 300 W and Lane 101, Jimmerson Lake to a report of PWC that had exploded in the water. The watercraft had just been launched into the water and docked and when it was started to leave the dock with three people aboard, it exploded. The three people were thrown from the watercraft but uninjured, and they refused medical treatment. Conservation officers remind everyone who operates a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO