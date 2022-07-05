Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report
By Sarakshi Rai
(The Hill) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina...
One day after seven people were killed at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, the names of those killed are being released, as are more details of who they were, and who they have left behind. On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office released the names of six...
By his father's final act of heroism, Aiden McCarthy survived Monday's carnage at a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago. But the 2-year-old now is left to grow up without either of his parents -- an orphan of America's bane of mass shootings.
Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
A fundraiser set up to help 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has raised about $2.6 million since it was created on Tuesday. As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe has raised $2.58 million, with its...
An 8-year-old boy may never walk again after being shot in the chest at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Cooper Roberts was at the event with his parents and twin brother when tragedy struck as a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and injuring dozens, according to CNN.
The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.
A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
Six people have been killed in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. 24 people have been hospitalized, authorities said. 17-year-old Anand P. recounted his experience in a video shared Twitter. Around 10 a.m. this morning, just minutes after the Fourth of July parade began...
A crowdfunding campaign that was launched Tuesday for 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, whose parents were both killed in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill., has raised more than $2.5 million. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people who were killed in...
What was meant to be a day of fun and celebration for the community of Highland Park, Illinois, ended in tragedy when a gunman shot into a crowded July Fourth parade, killing seven and injuring dozens more. Katherine Goldstein, a 64-year-old wife and mother of two, was among the paradegoers...
Witnesses who scrambled for their lives after a gunman opened fire at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, described a frightening, chaotic scene Monday. Zoe Nicole Pawelczak told ABC News that she attended the parade with her father, and at first, they thought they heard fireworks. But...
In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting in America, tens of thousands of people have donated to eleven online fundraisers set up to help victims and their families. On Monday, a gunman perched on a rooftop fatally shot seven people attending a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, wounding dozens more. Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, now stands charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder over the senseless rampage.
Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Both parents of a 2-year-old child were killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people were killed during the mass shooting. Their son, Aiden, was separated from his parents during the chaos.
