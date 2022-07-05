ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By Sarakshi Rai
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina...

www.mypanhandle.com

Chicago, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Highland Park, IL
TODAY.com

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Man found dead in artificial lake outside of SoFi Stadium

The body of an unidentified 45-year-old man was recovered from an artificial lake outside of SoFi Stadium on Wednesday after firefighter and dive teams responded to reports of a person jumping into the water. According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the man entered SoFi Stadium's parking lot at 6:01 a.m. local time before entering the water and advancing towards the middle of the lake.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Straus
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown massive fire at Woodland Hills warehouse

Firefighters controlled a major emergency fire in Woodland Hills Sunday evening, after a blaze erupted at a vacant warehouse. It took more than 80 Los Angeles Fire Department units just over an hour to knockdown the massive fire, located on N. De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street, which was threatening nearby structures.Due to the nature of the fire, crews were forced to immediately work in defensive mode upon arrival at around 9:10 p.m.By 10:19 p.m., LAFD reported that most of the flames had been contained, though crews remained on scene as some "pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines."No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment, though LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was called to the scene for investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodmorningamerica.com

2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Boy orphaned after dad shielded him from gunfire as Robert Crimo faces court

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
The Associated Press

Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was transporting Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down. Cox’s mother, two sisters and civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke before meeting with U.S. Department of Justice officials in New Haven Friday, arguing that Cox’s constitutional rights were violated. “You ask yourself, was it cruel and unusual punishment to put him in the back of that police transportation van with no seat belt, knowing that if you’re speeding, if you slam on the brakes, that somebody is going to be seriously injured?” Crump said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
AOL Corp

Highland Park shooting witnesses describe shock and horror

Witnesses who scrambled for their lives after a gunman opened fire at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, described a frightening, chaotic scene Monday. Zoe Nicole Pawelczak told ABC News that she attended the parade with her father, and at first, they thought they heard fireworks. But...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Beast

Billionaire Is One of Thousands to Donate to Toddler Orphaned in Parade Massacre

In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting in America, tens of thousands of people have donated to eleven online fundraisers set up to help victims and their families. On Monday, a gunman perched on a rooftop fatally shot seven people attending a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, wounding dozens more. Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, now stands charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder over the senseless rampage.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL

