Campers navigate around the water at Greens Harbor Beach on the first day of the NESS in New London Sailing program Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The nonprofit, New England Science & Sailing, offers learn-to-sail programs as well as programs with New London Recreation. Assistant Sailing Director Chris Baker said the 5-week program has 23 kids registered this week. (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

The nonprofit, New England Science & Sailing, offers learn-to-sail programs at the location as well as programs with New London Recreation. Assistant Sailing Director Chris Baker said the 5-week program has 23 kids registered this week.