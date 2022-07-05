ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Ferrell has spent years as one of the most beloved and recognizable comedic film stars on the planet. He first made waves on Saturday Night Live but really became a household name in 2003 with the release of two widely beloved comedies: Elf and Old School. Elf is a holiday...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Explains How His Vecna Costume's "Pee Flap" Worked

Stranger Things Season 4 largely relied on practical makeup effects to bring the otherworldly Vecna to life, which required actor Jamie Campbell Bower to sport a highly detailed costume that took exhaustive work to apply. Given the number of hours he had to spend in the suit to film his scenes, his bathroom breaks could be a bit cumbersome, with the actor recently recalling how there was a "pee flap" built into the Vecna costume to make the process go a bit more smoothly, though wasn't without its obstacles. Season 4 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ or Any Other Streaming Platform?

The highly anticipated Thor sequel is finally in theaters worldwide. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to reach a fourth solo film — although he probably won’t be the last. Thor will venture on a journey of self-discovery in Thor: Love and Thunder, but can fans expect to join him on his voyage on Disney+ or another streaming service on the weekend of July 8, 2022?
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Rock & Margot Robbie-Led, Drake-Produced "Amsterdam" First Trailer Has Arrived: Watch

We've seen some show-stopping movies hit theatres (most recently, Top Gun: Maverick) already this year, and it looks like there will be even more on the way this winter. On Friday, July 8th, the trailer for Amsterdam began making waves online. If you haven't already heard, the upcoming film was produced by Drake and Future the Prince, directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Three Kings, and Silver Linings Playbook) and has a seriously impressive ensemble cast to boot.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Todd Phillips
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp For Sharing Their DMs

Doja Cat made headlines this week when Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to share a conversation they had over DMs. The rapper asked the actor for help getting in touch with Joseph Quinn who played Eddie Munson on the new season of Stranger Things. "Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?" Doja Cat asked. "Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOOO, slide into his DMs." When we shared this exchange yesterday, we pointed out our hope that Schnapp had gotten permission from Doja Cat before posting their private conversation. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. According to CNN, the singer took to Instagram Live last night to express her disappointment in Schnapp's decision to share their conversation.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases "More Action" in His Season 3 Episode

One of the standout episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian among Star Wars fans was "The Siege," which was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, with Weathers himself recently teasing that the episode he directed of Season 3 is even more explosive than his previous effort. Given how intense "The Siege" was, between its gunfights and intense speeder chase, for Weathers himself to claim that he is seemingly taking action to an even higher level, fans will surely be even more excited about what Season 3 has in store for audiences. The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to debut on Disney+ in February of 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star#Elf And Old School#Netflix Top#Catwoma
ComicBook

Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Trends As Fans Debate Art Style

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has people debating its art style again. From the moment the first images of the series circulated on social media, there were fans with a lot to say about how this creative team captured the turtles. Some had a lot of praise for the ways the character designs distinctly communicated the difference in each of the brothers. Others felt that things drifted too far towards stylization. However you feel, this iteration of TMNT stands apart from anything that came beforehand. Netflix is banking that fans from either side of this debate will sit down to watch the movie. Who knows? Maybe someone will grow more of an appreciation for Rise. Check out some of the posts down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop Lineup Adds Zeus

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters today, so it's no surprise that Funko is ready with a new Pop figure to add to the wave that launched back in April. Russel Crowe's Zeus was noticeably absent from that wave, but they've remedied that today with a Funko Pop that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99 with a release date set for August (US shipping is free on orders $39+ with the code SUNFREE22)
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Announces Surprise Animation Panel At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and they're bringing their newly formed animation division with them. As revealed on San Diego Comic-Con's official website, Marvel Studios has a 90 minute panel scheduled for Friday, July 22. That panel will bring Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to the stage with exclusive looks at upcoming animated titles such as X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Multiple special guests, who have yet to be announced, are also being teased for this panel.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Shin Universe Event Hints At Kaiju Crossover

Creator Hideaki Anno might be best known for his work in creating the legendary anime franchise known as Neon Genesis Evangelion, but the director has been keeping busy with his "Shin Universe", a series of films that takes classic Japanese monsters and heroes and gives them all a serious facelift. With the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and the EVA pilots of NERV making up this universe, fans have been wondering if we'll eventually see an epic crossover on the silver screen as a new event in Japan honors the "Shin Japan Heroes Universe".
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Reddit to launch NFT-based avatar marketplace for profile pictures

Reddit has announced that it is launching a new, non-fungible token-based avatar marketplace that allows users to purchase blockchain-based images that can be utilized as a profile picture at a fixed rate. Furthermore, the company also said that users do not even need a cryptocurrency wallet to buy the NFTs...
INTERNET
ComicBook

Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Funko Pop Lineup Continues With Spider-Woman

Funko recently kicked off yet another series of Amazon exclusive Marvel Pop figures as part of Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign, which celebrates Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. Dubbed "Marvel: Year of the Spider", the new series will celebrate the many iterations of the web-slinger that have appeared in the comics and movies over the years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Spoiler Review, Credits Scenes, Full Breakdown | Phase Zero

Following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, the Phase Zero podcast has recorded its bonus episode to review the film with full spoilers. The new Phase Zero episode shares thoughts on the quality of Thor's latest MCU adventure and also dives into what could have made the movie better, the Easter eggs which were packed into the film along the way, where Thor's story may go next, and what the credits scenes really mean. This, of course, also means that details about comic book storylines which influenced Thor: Love and Thunder and comic stories which are being set up to be carried out going forward are a part of the show as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Star Jai Courtney Wants a Captain Boomerang Show for HBO Max

Warner Bros. has been on a bit of a hot streak with their DC Comics properties as of late, with their last two films being a critical success. The Batman did pretty fairly at the box office, passing over $700 million, and The Suicide Squad was a definite hit on HBO Max. Even though The Suicide Squad was a bit of a soft reboot of the franchise, it still featured a ton of characters/actors from the first film like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and even Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). Captain Boomerang meets his demise during the film's opening sequence, but the actor who plays the character would love to do a Captain Boomerang spin-off series on HBO Max. While speaking with ComicBook.com for his new series, The Terminal List, Courtney revealed that not only would he like to do a spin-off focusing on the character, he already has some ideas.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Deadpool and Cable Almost Appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost featured an appearance by Cable and Deadpool -- emphasis on "appearance." The duo would have shown up on a billboard reminiscent of the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign, but not actually shown up in the flesh (and metal) during America Chavez's uncontrolled descent through the multiverse. The Marvel Studios: Assembled episode for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed as much, in addition to giving fans a look at concept art from the scene, which was likely never filmed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy