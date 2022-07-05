Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has people debating its art style again. From the moment the first images of the series circulated on social media, there were fans with a lot to say about how this creative team captured the turtles. Some had a lot of praise for the ways the character designs distinctly communicated the difference in each of the brothers. Others felt that things drifted too far towards stylization. However you feel, this iteration of TMNT stands apart from anything that came beforehand. Netflix is banking that fans from either side of this debate will sit down to watch the movie. Who knows? Maybe someone will grow more of an appreciation for Rise. Check out some of the posts down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO