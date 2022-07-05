ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Towns With the Oldest Residents

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcOkT_0gVmFDa400 The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.

This trend is the result of several factors - both long and short term. For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades. Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s. More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration - particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic - have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population.

In some parts of the country, the median age is far higher than the national median. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. towns - defined as places with between 1,000 and 25,000 residents - with the oldest populations. Among the places on this list, the median age of the population ranges from nearly 70 years to over 80.

Nearly half of the towns on this list are located in just two states: Arizona and Florida - Sun Belt states where winters tend to be mild, even warm. Favorable climates make communities in these states popular destinations for retirees. Additionally, more than a dozen of the towns on this list are located in New Jersey, and are age restricted communities, such as Holiday Heights and Leisuretowne. Here is a look at what it costs to retire comfortably in every state.

In most of the places on this list, residents appear to be less likely to be starting or raising a family. In all 50 towns on this list, the share of households home to children under the age of 18 is far below the 30.7% comparable nationwide share. In 19 of these towns, there are no households with children under age 18. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to raise a family.)

Click here to see 50 towns with the oldest populations in the country
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXNh8_0gVmFDa400

50. Pelican Marsh, Florida
> Median age (years): 69.7
> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 2,257th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 3.7% -- 60th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 66.3% -- 43rd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,257 -- 4,389th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoG17_0gVmFDa400

49. Rio Verde, Arizona
> Median age (years): 69.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 79.8% -- 13th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,327 -- 4,524th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: States Where the Most Children Live in Poverty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ar9u2_0gVmFDa400

48. Cleveland, Florida
> Median age (years): 69.9
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 6.4% -- 118th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 57.2% -- 78th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,689 -- 5,322nd lowest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqTK2_0gVmFDa400

47. Elephant Butte, New Mexico
> Median age (years): 70.3
> Population enrolled in college: 2.8% -- 3,108th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 69th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 68.0% -- 40th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,552 -- 2,359th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjFsk_0gVmFDa400

46. South Beach, Florida
> Median age (years): 70.4
> Population enrolled in college: 1.1% -- 486th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 9.0% -- 234th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 59.2% -- 67th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 3,296 -- 6,423rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2usW_0gVmFDa400

45. Wabasso Beach, Florida
> Median age (years): 70.4
> Population enrolled in college: 13.5% -- 450th highest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 65.4% -- 46th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,885 -- 3,380th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275UXT_0gVmFDa400

44. Clearbrook, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 70.5
> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 235th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 65.1% -- 47th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,648 -- 5,216th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: The City With the Lowest Child Care Costs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GOZP_0gVmFDa400

43. Regency at Monroe, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 70.8
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 83.4% -- 9th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,891 -- 3,399th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CotzI_0gVmFDa400

42. Stonebridge, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 70.8
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 88.3% -- 2nd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,649 -- 2,662nd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMQPv_0gVmFDa400

41. Vamo, Florida
> Median age (years): 70.9
> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 357th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.3% -- 76th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 57.4% -- 76th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,679 -- 5,293rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DM5h_0gVmFDa400

40. Saddlebrooke, Arizona
> Median age (years): 70.9
> Population enrolled in college: 1.4% -- 802nd lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 5.3% -- 97th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 72.0% -- 28th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 12,327 -- 1,638th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iUig_0gVmFDa400

39. Bingham Farms, Michigan
> Median age (years): 71.0
> Population enrolled in college: 3.2% -- 4,019th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 10.4% -- 312th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 56.6% -- 88th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,539 -- 2,319th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

38. Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 71.0
> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 676th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 22nd lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 71.5% -- 29th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 12,216 -- 1,665th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGxyj_0gVmFDa400

37. Hutchinson Island South, Florida
> Median age (years): 71.3
> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 341st lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.6% -- 41st lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 67.7% -- 41st highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 5,025 -- 4,821st highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaNkN_0gVmFDa400

36. Longboat Key, Florida
> Median age (years): 71.3
> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 884th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.2% -- 33rd lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 68.8% -- 37th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 7,299 -- 3,404th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtIbU_0gVmFDa400

35. Salome, Arizona
> Median age (years): 71.5
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 10.6% -- 325th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 68.1% -- 39th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,315 -- 1,444th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuXct_0gVmFDa400

34. Weston, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 71.5
> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,038th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 77.4% -- 18th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,959 -- 3,585th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: Best US Cities for Retirees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbvpU_0gVmFDa400

33. The Meadows, Florida
> Median age (years): 71.6
> Population enrolled in college: 4.6% -- 5,819th highest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.6% -- 84th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 65.4% -- 45th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 5,235 -- 4,653rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSYR9_0gVmFDa400

32. Warm Mineral Springs, Florida
> Median age (years): 71.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 381st lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 70th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 70.6% -- 31st highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 5,267 -- 4,630th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8F5l_0gVmFDa400

31. Plantation, Florida
> Median age (years): 72.1
> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 702nd lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 5.1% -- 92nd lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 70.6% -- 32nd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 4,857 -- 4,973rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJzrc_0gVmFDa400

30. Leisure Village West, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 72.3
> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 565th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 70.5% -- 33rd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 3,767 -- 6,113th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24m8yu_0gVmFDa400

29. Concordia, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 72.3
> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 309th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 79.0% -- 15th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,520 -- 4,897th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: This Is Where Retirees Are Moving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghbQe_0gVmFDa400

28. Leisuretowne, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 72.4
> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 582nd lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.5% -- 81st lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 70.3% -- 35th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 3,270 -- 6,379th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeFSn_0gVmFDa400

27. Heritage Village, Connecticut
> Median age (years): 72.5
> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 5,529th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 4.9% -- 88th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 70.2% -- 36th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 4,465 -- 5,326th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDp8i_0gVmFDa400

26. Cedar Glen Lakes, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 72.5
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 74.3% -- 24th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,604 -- 2,528th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd0Em_0gVmFDa400

25. On Top of the World, Florida
> Median age (years): 72.5
> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 369th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.6% -- 28th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 83.5% -- 7th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 10,916 -- 2,004th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRuMu_0gVmFDa400

24. Bouse, Arizona
> Median age (years): 72.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 7.7% -- 166th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 66.9% -- 42nd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,175 -- 864th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: States Where the Most Children Live in Poverty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeyiH_0gVmFDa400

23. Harbor, Oregon
> Median age (years): 72.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 1.4% -- 37th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 76.3% -- 19th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,071 -- 3,897th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilgRM_0gVmFDa400

22. Leisure Knoll, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 72.8
> Population enrolled in college: 0.5% -- 184th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 25th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 72.3% -- 27th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,580 -- 5,058th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBXXA_0gVmFDa400

21. Tellico Village, Tennessee
> Median age (years): 72.8
> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 1,670th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.5% -- 39th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 75.0% -- 21st highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 5,314 -- 4,590th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cM1Th_0gVmFDa400

20. Sun Lakes, Arizona
> Median age (years): 72.8
> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,111th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 23rd lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 78.2% -- 17th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 14,887 -- 1,130th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1D5v_0gVmFDa400

19. Burnt Store Marina, Florida
> Median age (years): 72.9
> Population enrolled in college: 2.5% -- 2,569th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.4% -- 35th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 73.6% -- 25th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,140 -- 4,082nd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: The City With the Lowest Child Care Costs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvZSI_0gVmFDa400

18. Green Valley, Arizona
> Median age (years): 72.9
> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 349th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.1% -- 31st lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 79.2% -- 14th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 20,857 -- 363rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ7fn_0gVmFDa400

17. Heritage Pines, Florida
> Median age (years): 72.9
> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 620th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 86.1% -- 5th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,783 -- 3,079th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8tgX_0gVmFDa400

16. Fearrington Village, North Carolina
> Median age (years): 73.0
> Population enrolled in college: 4.9% -- 5,133rd highest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 2.8% -- 50th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 74.8% -- 23rd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,692 -- 5,331st lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhvN8_0gVmFDa400

15. Rossmoor, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 73.0
> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 213th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.6% -- 26th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 86.2% -- 4th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,700 -- 5,351st lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdaAJ_0gVmFDa400

14. Holiday Heights, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 73.2
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 76.1% -- 20th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,924 -- 3,495th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liW5h_0gVmFDa400

13. Crestwood Village, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 73.6
> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 365th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.8% -- 29th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 74.9% -- 22nd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 8,063 -- 3,051st highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2u7Z_0gVmFDa400

12. Silver Ridge, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 74.1
> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 70.8% -- 30th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,101 -- 516th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ck4SJ_0gVmFDa400

11. Pelican Bay, Florida
> Median age (years): 74.1
> Population enrolled in college: 1.4% -- 747th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 1.0% -- 30th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 82.1% -- 12th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 6,257 -- 3,953rd highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9idQ_0gVmFDa400

10. Indian River Shores, Florida
> Median age (years): 74.3
> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,027th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 6.7% -- 125th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 73.5% -- 26th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 4,255 -- 5,555th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bY7AL_0gVmFDa400

9. Temelec, California
> Median age (years): 74.6
> Population enrolled in college: 0.7% -- 270th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 84.6% -- 6th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,915 -- 3,460th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: Best US Cities for Retirees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiFi0_0gVmFDa400

8. Leisure Village East, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 74.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.5% -- 197th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 70.4% -- 34th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 3,744 -- 6,140th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQzNn_0gVmFDa400

7. Desert Palms, California
> Median age (years): 75.2
> Population enrolled in college: 1.0% -- 435th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 83.5% -- 8th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 6,599 -- 3,774th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C10JW_0gVmFDa400

6. Laguna Woods, California
> Median age (years): 75.3
> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 1,554th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 24th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 82.3% -- 11th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 16,056 -- 955th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OWRB_0gVmFDa400

5. Timber Pines, Florida
> Median age (years): 76.7
> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 248th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 2.4% -- 47th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 83.3% -- 10th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 5,076 -- 4,772nd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi4Ov_0gVmFDa400

4. Whittingham, New Jersey
> Median age (years): 77.0
> Population enrolled in college: 0.4% -- 146th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 86.7% -- 3rd highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,507 -- 4,863rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: This Is Where Retirees Are Moving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3steCd_0gVmFDa400

3. Leisure World, Maryland
> Median age (years): 78.0
> Population enrolled in college: 3.3% -- 4,304th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 66th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 78.4% -- 16th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 9,314 -- 2,507th highest of 13,162 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkRiT_0gVmFDa400

2. Lima, Pennsylvania
> Median age (years): 78.6
> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 1,138th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 11.9% -- 440th lowest of 13,161 towns
> Population 65 and older: 59.6% -- 65th highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 2,051 -- 3,845th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewZP6_0gVmFDa400

1. Punta Rassa, Florida
> Median age (years): 80.8
> Population enrolled in college: 1.8% -- 1,329th lowest of 13,162 towns
> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)
> Population 65 and older: 88.5% -- the highest of 13,161 towns
> Total population: 1,566 -- 2,400th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

Methodology

To determine the towns with the highest median ages, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median age from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median age was not available in the 2020 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s median age was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ median ages. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Towns were ranked based on median age. To break ties, we used the share of the population that is 65 and older.

Additional information on the share of the population that is currently enrolled in college, the share of the population that is 18 and younger, the share of the population that is 65 and older, and total population are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 86.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 5. More than 1,007,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 33.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

50 Warmest Cities in America

Less than two weeks into summer, and it looks like July temperatures will be well above average across much of the country, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projections. Heat advisories have been in effect across the Plains and Midwest, the National Weather Service announced July 5. In 2021, a heat wave in Washington […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Oldest Houses

The oldest surviving residential structure in America, the Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts, was built sometime around 1640 (it is a historical museum today). The youngest one? It is – or they are – going up at this very moment. (Here are some famous historic homes currently for sale.) The median age of homes in […]
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Salem, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 760,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 5, bringing the total count to more than 86.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,007,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In […]
SALEM, OR
mansionglobal.com

In Alaska, a 44-Acre Private Island Lists for $20 Million

A private island in Alaska is hitting the market for $20 million, according to Troy Dana of Fay Ranches, who shares the listing with Yvan Corbin of Real Broker. The roughly 44-acre property is located in the Kenai Peninsula Borough in the southwestern part of the state, about 21 miles from the city of Homer and about 8 miles outside the small city of Seldovia, Mr. Dana said.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Census#Poverty#The Oldest Residents#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
CBS News

Researchers warn Cape Cod beachgoers: "Large sharks are here"

Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region's famous predators. July tends to be when great whites appear in earnest as the cape's waters warm, with sightings peaking...
WILDLIFE
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Most Popular Guns in the World

The first firearms began to appear on the battlefields of 14th century China, a few hundred years after Chinese monks accidentally discovered the explosive properties when combining sulfur, carbon, and saltpeter. These so-called hand cannons spread west over the next century until the Europeans created the matchlock, the first mechanically fired gun. To identify the […]
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
24/7 Wall St.

The County Where the Fewest Children Live in Poverty in Every State

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.  Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in […]
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

37 Famous Assassinations in American History

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Here's the Most Expensive City to Rent in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are much more affordable in some parts of the country, in the vast majority of states there is at least one city where rents are especially high.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Missouri resident who recently swam at Lake of Three Fires in southwest Iowa is infected by a brain-eating amoeba that is highly lethal, according to public health officials. The lake near Bedford — about 10 miles north of the Missouri border — is closed for swimming pending tests of the water for Naegleria fowleri, […] The post Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Chicken Wings Spots in the US

Deep-fried and crispy, chicken wings just might be one of the tastiest foods on earth, and we’ve tracked down the bars and restaurants that serve the best in America.  What is it about chicken wings that makes them the perfect snack? When cooked properly, they’re crispy and just a little fatty on the outside, hot […]
CREVE COEUR, MO
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

122K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy