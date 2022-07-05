Towns With the Oldest Residents

The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.

This trend is the result of several factors - both long and short term. For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades. Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s. More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration - particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic - have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population.

In some parts of the country, the median age is far higher than the national median. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. towns - defined as places with between 1,000 and 25,000 residents - with the oldest populations. Among the places on this list, the median age of the population ranges from nearly 70 years to over 80.

Nearly half of the towns on this list are located in just two states: Arizona and Florida - Sun Belt states where winters tend to be mild, even warm. Favorable climates make communities in these states popular destinations for retirees. Additionally, more than a dozen of the towns on this list are located in New Jersey, and are age restricted communities, such as Holiday Heights and Leisuretowne. Here is a look at what it costs to retire comfortably in every state.

In most of the places on this list, residents appear to be less likely to be starting or raising a family. In all 50 towns on this list, the share of households home to children under the age of 18 is far below the 30.7% comparable nationwide share. In 19 of these towns, there are no households with children under age 18. (Here is a look at the best and worst states to raise a family.)

50. Pelican Marsh, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.7

> Population enrolled in college: 2.3% -- 2,257th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 3.7% -- 60th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 66.3% -- 43rd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,257 -- 4,389th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

49. Rio Verde, Arizona

> Median age (years): 69.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 79.8% -- 13th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,327 -- 4,524th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

48. Cleveland, Florida

> Median age (years): 69.9

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 6.4% -- 118th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 57.2% -- 78th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,689 -- 5,322nd lowest of 13,162 towns

47. Elephant Butte, New Mexico

> Median age (years): 70.3

> Population enrolled in college: 2.8% -- 3,108th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 69th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 68.0% -- 40th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,552 -- 2,359th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

46. South Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 70.4

> Population enrolled in college: 1.1% -- 486th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 9.0% -- 234th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 59.2% -- 67th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 3,296 -- 6,423rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

45. Wabasso Beach, Florida

> Median age (years): 70.4

> Population enrolled in college: 13.5% -- 450th highest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 65.4% -- 46th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,885 -- 3,380th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

44. Clearbrook, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 70.5

> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 235th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 65.1% -- 47th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,648 -- 5,216th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

43. Regency at Monroe, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 70.8

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 83.4% -- 9th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,891 -- 3,399th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

42. Stonebridge, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 70.8

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 88.3% -- 2nd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,649 -- 2,662nd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

41. Vamo, Florida

> Median age (years): 70.9

> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 357th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.3% -- 76th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 57.4% -- 76th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,679 -- 5,293rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

40. Saddlebrooke, Arizona

> Median age (years): 70.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.4% -- 802nd lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 5.3% -- 97th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 72.0% -- 28th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 12,327 -- 1,638th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

39. Bingham Farms, Michigan

> Median age (years): 71.0

> Population enrolled in college: 3.2% -- 4,019th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 10.4% -- 312th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 56.6% -- 88th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,539 -- 2,319th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

38. Holiday City-Berkeley, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 71.0

> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 676th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 22nd lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 71.5% -- 29th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 12,216 -- 1,665th highest of 13,162 towns

37. Hutchinson Island South, Florida

> Median age (years): 71.3

> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 341st lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.6% -- 41st lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 67.7% -- 41st highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 5,025 -- 4,821st highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

36. Longboat Key, Florida

> Median age (years): 71.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.5% -- 884th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.2% -- 33rd lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 68.8% -- 37th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 7,299 -- 3,404th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

35. Salome, Arizona

> Median age (years): 71.5

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 10.6% -- 325th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 68.1% -- 39th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,315 -- 1,444th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

34. Weston, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 71.5

> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,038th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 77.4% -- 18th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,959 -- 3,585th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

33. The Meadows, Florida

> Median age (years): 71.6

> Population enrolled in college: 4.6% -- 5,819th highest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.6% -- 84th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 65.4% -- 45th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 5,235 -- 4,653rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

32. Warm Mineral Springs, Florida

> Median age (years): 71.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 381st lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 70th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 70.6% -- 31st highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 5,267 -- 4,630th highest of 13,162 towns

31. Plantation, Florida

> Median age (years): 72.1

> Population enrolled in college: 1.3% -- 702nd lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 5.1% -- 92nd lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 70.6% -- 32nd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 4,857 -- 4,973rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

30. Leisure Village West, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 72.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 565th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 70.5% -- 33rd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 3,767 -- 6,113th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

29. Concordia, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 72.3

> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 309th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 79.0% -- 15th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,520 -- 4,897th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

28. Leisuretowne, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 72.4

> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 582nd lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.5% -- 81st lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 70.3% -- 35th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 3,270 -- 6,379th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

27. Heritage Village, Connecticut

> Median age (years): 72.5

> Population enrolled in college: 3.8% -- 5,529th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 4.9% -- 88th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 70.2% -- 36th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 4,465 -- 5,326th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

26. Cedar Glen Lakes, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 72.5

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 74.3% -- 24th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,604 -- 2,528th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

25. On Top of the World, Florida

> Median age (years): 72.5

> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 369th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.6% -- 28th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 83.5% -- 7th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 10,916 -- 2,004th highest of 13,162 towns

24. Bouse, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 7.7% -- 166th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 66.9% -- 42nd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,175 -- 864th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

23. Harbor, Oregon

> Median age (years): 72.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 1.4% -- 37th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 76.3% -- 19th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,071 -- 3,897th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

22. Leisure Knoll, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 72.8

> Population enrolled in college: 0.5% -- 184th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 25th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 72.3% -- 27th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,580 -- 5,058th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

21. Tellico Village, Tennessee

> Median age (years): 72.8

> Population enrolled in college: 2.0% -- 1,670th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.5% -- 39th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 75.0% -- 21st highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 5,314 -- 4,590th highest of 13,162 towns

20. Sun Lakes, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.8

> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,111th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 23rd lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 78.2% -- 17th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 14,887 -- 1,130th highest of 13,162 towns

19. Burnt Store Marina, Florida

> Median age (years): 72.9

> Population enrolled in college: 2.5% -- 2,569th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.4% -- 35th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 73.6% -- 25th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,140 -- 4,082nd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

18. Green Valley, Arizona

> Median age (years): 72.9

> Population enrolled in college: 0.8% -- 349th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.1% -- 31st lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 79.2% -- 14th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 20,857 -- 363rd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

17. Heritage Pines, Florida

> Median age (years): 72.9

> Population enrolled in college: 1.2% -- 620th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 86.1% -- 5th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,783 -- 3,079th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

16. Fearrington Village, North Carolina

> Median age (years): 73.0

> Population enrolled in college: 4.9% -- 5,133rd highest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 2.8% -- 50th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 74.8% -- 23rd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,692 -- 5,331st lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

15. Rossmoor, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 73.0

> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 213th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.6% -- 26th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 86.2% -- 4th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,700 -- 5,351st lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

14. Holiday Heights, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 73.2

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 76.1% -- 20th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,924 -- 3,495th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

13. Crestwood Village, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 73.6

> Population enrolled in college: 0.9% -- 365th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.8% -- 29th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 74.9% -- 22nd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 8,063 -- 3,051st highest of 13,162 towns

12. Silver Ridge, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 74.1

> Population enrolled in college: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 70.8% -- 30th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,101 -- 516th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

11. Pelican Bay, Florida

> Median age (years): 74.1

> Population enrolled in college: 1.4% -- 747th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 1.0% -- 30th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 82.1% -- 12th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 6,257 -- 3,953rd highest of 13,162 towns

10. Indian River Shores, Florida

> Median age (years): 74.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.6% -- 1,027th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 6.7% -- 125th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 73.5% -- 26th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 4,255 -- 5,555th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

9. Temelec, California

> Median age (years): 74.6

> Population enrolled in college: 0.7% -- 270th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 84.6% -- 6th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,915 -- 3,460th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

8. Leisure Village East, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 74.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.5% -- 197th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 70.4% -- 34th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 3,744 -- 6,140th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

7. Desert Palms, California

> Median age (years): 75.2

> Population enrolled in college: 1.0% -- 435th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 83.5% -- 8th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 6,599 -- 3,774th highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

6. Laguna Woods, California

> Median age (years): 75.3

> Population enrolled in college: 1.9% -- 1,554th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.3% -- 24th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 82.3% -- 11th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 16,056 -- 955th highest of 13,162 towns

5. Timber Pines, Florida

> Median age (years): 76.7

> Population enrolled in college: 0.6% -- 248th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 2.4% -- 47th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 83.3% -- 10th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 5,076 -- 4,772nd highest of 13,162 towns (tied)

4. Whittingham, New Jersey

> Median age (years): 77.0

> Population enrolled in college: 0.4% -- 146th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 86.7% -- 3rd highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,507 -- 4,863rd lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

3. Leisure World, Maryland

> Median age (years): 78.0

> Population enrolled in college: 3.3% -- 4,304th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 4.0% -- 66th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 78.4% -- 16th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 9,314 -- 2,507th highest of 13,162 towns

2. Lima, Pennsylvania

> Median age (years): 78.6

> Population enrolled in college: 1.7% -- 1,138th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 11.9% -- 440th lowest of 13,161 towns

> Population 65 and older: 59.6% -- 65th highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 2,051 -- 3,845th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

1. Punta Rassa, Florida

> Median age (years): 80.8

> Population enrolled in college: 1.8% -- 1,329th lowest of 13,162 towns

> Population 18 and younger: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 13,161 towns (tied)

> Population 65 and older: 88.5% -- the highest of 13,161 towns

> Total population: 1,566 -- 2,400th lowest of 13,162 towns (tied)

Methodology

To determine the towns with the highest median ages, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median age from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median age was not available in the 2020 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s median age was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ median ages. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Towns were ranked based on median age. To break ties, we used the share of the population that is 65 and older.

Additional information on the share of the population that is currently enrolled in college, the share of the population that is 18 and younger, the share of the population that is 65 and older, and total population are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

