Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Officials Seek Source Of E. Coli Contamination Found In Cox’s Point Park

By Cristina Mendez
 2 days ago
A multistate outbreak of E. coli has raised alarms and questions: As of Thursday, 72 people in five states have become ill, yet the cause of their infection remains unknown, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A recreational water quality advisory remains in effect at Cox’s Point Park after samples revealed moderately high levels of E. coli by the boat ramp.

Baltimore County’s Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Services posted warning signs at the park on Riverside Drive in Essex.

The recreational water quality advisory states that water-related activities may pose an increased health risk and suggests following certain precautions, including avoiding and minimizing contact with natural waters whenever cloudy.

“We are certainly looking into what might be causing it,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. “Large rain events are always a contributing factor and we’re looking at all other potential contributors as well.”

On June 29, Baltimore County’s Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability learned that water samples taken from Cox’s Boat Ramp had 275.5 most probable number or MPN of bacteria present.

According to the EPS, a single sample maximum of E. coli concentrations recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or USEPA for recreational waters has a standard of 235 MPN.

The sample taken at Cox’s Point Boat Ramp is in yellow, meaning it may not be suitable for activities involving direct contact with the water .

The advisory states recent heavy rains, storms, or other conditions may have resulted in significantly reduced water quality in the upper portion of the tidal Back River in the vicinity of Cox’s Point Park.

“We will do our best to make sure we have ongoing live water quality dashboards,” Olszewski said. “We’ll post advisories whenever possible because we really do want people to know when it is safe and when it’s not safe even as we work to have a long-term sustainable healthy back river and a long-term sustainable healthy bay.”

The long-term efforts for a healthy Back River follow operations at a nearby city-owned wastewater treatment plant coming under fire for pollution and compliance issues .

The Maryland Department of Environment is working with the City of Baltimore to make necessary repairs to the plant.

The recreational water advisory is in effect until further notice, according to Baltimore County.

For more information, contact Baltimore County at 410-887-3663.

Comments / 0

Essex, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Scott Taps Former Baltimore Police Interim Commissioner Barksdale As Deputy Mayor For Public Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anthony Barksdale, the former interim commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, has been tapped to serve as the city’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday. Barksdale, a Baltimore native and law enforcement veteran who has years of experience working for the city’s police department, succeeds former Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer, who left the role in February. He was selected for the position after an “intensive and highly competitive” search, the mayor’s office said. Barksdale is scheduled to begin his new role on Monday. In prepared remarks, Mayor Scott described Barksdale as “one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police release new redistricting map, reuniting 18 communities

A newly drawn redistricting map for the Baltimore Police Department reunites 18 neighborhoods that were previously divided by district lines. | LINK: BPD redistricting website | See larger draft map here. This is the second phase of a plan announced earlier this year to modernize the department by, in part,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Alert Issued For Missing Pregnant Teen Runaway Possibly Staying In RV With Maryland Tags

A new alert has been issued for a teenage runaway reported missing out of Virginia who could potentially be staying in an RV with a Maryland registration. Kiley Elizabeth O-Neil Carter, 15, ran away from her Frederick County, Virginia home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to the sheriff’s office, while officials in Frederick County, Maryland, advised that she could be staying in a vehicle with Maryland tags.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Second sinkhole in a week shuts down North Wolfe Street

A second sinkhole has shut down another roadway in the city. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said North Wolfe Street is now closed between North Avenue and East Lafayette Avenue. This comes as emergency crews work to clean up along North Avenue in East Baltimore after the first reported...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
