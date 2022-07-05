ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Toccoa to near Walhalla, moving southeast at 10 mph. New storms could form south of this line and quickly become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clemson, Seneca, Walhalla, Central, Westminster, Long Creek, Oakway, Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Keowee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening. Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.
Heavy storm pushes tree on to Spartanburg family home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Spartanburg is cleaning up after a tree damaged their home Wednesday evening. Ashley Coleman told FOX Carolina they were inside when it all happened. “We were standing in the kitchen, I was looking out the window,” Coleman said. “The wind was picking...
Anderson County officials announce new Emergency Alert System

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Emergency Management Division and the Anderson County Sheriff’s office announced a new emergency alert system called Everbridge. The new system will send out mass notifications to Anderson County residents during critical events who have signed up for it. The notification...
More than 2,000 without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy. According to Duke, as of 3:36 p.m. there are 2,644 customers without power. The power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.
GETTING ANSWERS: Jones Mill Road

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We checked into Jones Mill Road for “Getting Answers.”. This road is in the Fountain Inn/Simpsonville area, of Greenville County. Drivers let us know the potholes are the worst between Scuffletown Road and Fountain Inn High School. Ryan Niemi deals with this road...
Spartanburg County sees major growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Just riding through the Upstate, you can see development, growth, and much of that growth is happening in Spartanburg. The county is currently in the middle of a housing boom--new apartments, new family homes and townhomes too. More development announcements are on the way this year.
Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found in a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County. We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.
How you can avoid leeches when spending time on the lake

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer is a popular season to enjoy lake activities in The Upstate. We read your comments on social media about leech encounters, specifically on Goat Island at Lake Greenwood. However, this can happen at almost any lake. Greenwood County Lake Manager Julie Davis says, while...
12 year-old boy missing after falling into Upstate river, sheriff says

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon and never resurfaced, said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. According to Lewis, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and dozens of first responders began searching the Saluda River in the...
