Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McHenry, Woodstock, Harvard, Wonder Lake, Hebron, Bull Valley, Chemung and Greenwood. This includes...Mchenry County Fairgrounds. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO