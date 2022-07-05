ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Police: Woman faces felony charges for sexual assault on a child

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old woman faces two felony charges after reportedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Fountain Police Department, an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child began on June 27, 2022. Detectives learned Andrea Serrano was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Police arrested Serrano Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to police, Serrano confirmed the "relationship" she had with the boy.

She was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for two felony charges; Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Sexual Assault on a Child.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. o remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or go here.

