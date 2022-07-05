For My 31st Birthday, I Tapped Hollywood’s Most In-Demand Esthetician To Help Me Put Together a Skin-Care Routine

When it comes to the health of your skin, one of the most important things to do is to establish a skincare routine and actually stick to it. Remember: Consistency is key! Also, you can never go wrong with a little bit of research. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure you read the labels. Obviously, you’ll want to get something that is compatible with your skin type and can address your skin’s concerns. You have to understand that while some skincare ingredients can work for others, some might not for you—and that’s okay. When you religiously follow a regimen that caters to your skin type, chances are you will get the most effective results.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO