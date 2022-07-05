ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

For My 31st Birthday, I Tapped Hollywood’s Most In-Demand Esthetician To Help Me Put Together a Skin-Care Routine

By Zoe Weiner
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The day I turned 30, I knew that my skin-care routine would never be the same. As any skin pro will tell you, this is around...

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Esthetician
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Get Soft, Glowy Skin With Just 3 Products

When it comes to the health of your skin, one of the most important things to do is to establish a skincare routine and actually stick to it. Remember: Consistency is key! Also, you can never go wrong with a little bit of research. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure you read the labels. Obviously, you’ll want to get something that is compatible with your skin type and can address your skin’s concerns. You have to understand that while some skincare ingredients can work for others, some might not for you—and that’s okay. When you religiously follow a regimen that caters to your skin type, chances are you will get the most effective results.
SKIN CARE
Glamour

We Tried Everything From SKKN by Kim: Here’s What’s Worth Buying

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Kim Kardashian announced her new skin-care line, SKKN by Kim, the internet was, obviously, intrigued. To state the obvious: She’s Kim Kardashian, and anything she does attracts fanfare (and some criticism)—but the Skims founder had been teasing her next beauty venture for months after shutting down KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance earlier this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

The 20 Best Foundations for Mature Skin

Coverage, texture, finish, ingredients—there are a lot of boxes to check off when you’re searching for the best foundation. And when you have more mature skin, that list can seem miles long. You want a complexion product that plumps and hydrates, won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles, and gives a youthful glow. Thanks to our incredibly high standards, we’ve been able to identify the best anti-aging foundations ever created. Some are tried and true favorites, others are hailed as the greatest foundations on the market, and a handful are new-to-market formulas bound to become cult favorites.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

I’ve Tested Nearly Every Luxury Foundation on the Market, but This $9 Drugstore Buy Is the One I Use Every Day

Searching for the "perfect" foundation for your complexion is a largely personal journey, and there are a number of different factors to take into consideration. Sure, you want a shade that will match your skin (duh), but you also get to choose your format (liquid, powder, or cream), your finish (matte or dewy), and your coverage (light, medium, or heavy). I've spent years testing luxury foundations hoping to find one that checked all of my desired boxes (currently, there are 17 different options in my makeup drawer), but the stars didn't totally align until the launch of Maybelline Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil Makeup ($9).
MAKEUP
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy