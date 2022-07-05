For My 31st Birthday, I Tapped Hollywood’s Most In-Demand Esthetician To Help Me Put Together a Skin-Care Routine

Coverage, texture, finish, ingredients—there are a lot of boxes to check off when you’re searching for the best foundation. And when you have more mature skin, that list can seem miles long. You want a complexion product that plumps and hydrates, won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles, and gives a youthful glow. Thanks to our incredibly high standards, we’ve been able to identify the best anti-aging foundations ever created. Some are tried and true favorites, others are hailed as the greatest foundations on the market, and a handful are new-to-market formulas bound to become cult favorites.
Comments / 0