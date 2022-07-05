ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds notes: How the outfield looks with Tyler Naquin back from the IL

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell joked Tuesday that this season has been an example of why it’s hard to plan ahead when you’re a baseball manager.

Most of the Reds’ best players have missed time this season due to injuries, and Bell has had to oversee constantly shifting rehab schedules. This season, the Reds haven’t had a player rehab as smoothly as right fielder Tyler Naquin, who was activated from the IL on Tuesday.

Naquin has been out since June 1 with a left quad strain, and he made it back quicker than the six-week timeline. He played his final rehab game on Monday and felt confident he was ready to be back in the Reds’ lineup.

Jake Fraley: Season has not gone to plan, but the Reds OF is confident about his future

Alexis Díaz: The similarities between Reds reliever and his brother, Edwin

“When I felt like myself for a couple games in a row, it’s a good test and a good sign,” Naquin said. “I got to see a bunch of pitches and I didn’t want to waste them down there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghETC_0gVmEGGS00

When Naquin went on the injured list, he was one of the Reds’ hottest hitters and had solidified his spot at the top of the order. In May, he hit .278 with a .839 OPS and 10 extra-base hits in 23 games.

He strained his quad running out of the batter’s box in Boston, and Naquin returned more quickly than the Reds initially expected.

“I was in a good position to come back at a really reasonable time,” Naquin said. “I’m ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTEWy_0gVmEGGS00

At the start of the season, Naquin was projected to start in the outfield alongside Nick Senzel and Albert Almora Jr. Those three outfielders started against the New York Mets on Tuesday, and it was only the eighth time all season that the Reds have used that combination of outfielders.

Albert Almora Jr. filled in for Naquin and became one of the Reds’ better outfielders. Almora Jr. showed he was the best defensive player on the Reds’ roster, and he entered Tuesday’s game hitting .255 with a .677 OPS.

Senzel had a .249 batting average and a .612 OPS entering Tuesday, but he’s in the middle of his best stretch of the season. Entering the game, he was hitting .367 over his previous 15 games.

Between Almora Jr. and Senzel, Reds manager David Bell said he doesn’t plan on naming a starting center fielder.

“There's a lot to look forward to getting everyone together on the field,” Bell said. “So I will figure that out. I think it'll be a day-to-day thing. I don't see naming three starters in our outfield and having two backups like that. I just don't think that I would want to do that. And I don't think that would be very smart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HveY2_0gVmEGGS00

ROSTER ADDITIONS: The Reds claimed relief pitcher Ian Gibaut off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gibaut, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his MLB debut in 2019 and has a 5.19 ERA in 28 career MLB games. He has spent most of his time recently in Triple-A, and he has been designated for assignment twice in the last month. He was not activated for Tuesday’s game.

“It will be great to have him here, I think we’re set up really well to help him and support him,” Bell said. “Everything we’ve heard, he has really good stuff and great upside. We’re excited to get him here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Uyss_0gVmEGGS00

MORE MOVES: The Reds designated for assignment catcher Chris Okey. He was the backup catcher on the MLB roster before the Reds claimed Michael Papierski last week, but Okey only hit .167 in limited playing time. With Tyler Stephenson nearing a return, the Reds didn’t need five catchers on the 40-man roster.

The Reds transferred reliever Tony Santillan to the 60-day IL, and Bell said he could be out since September. Santillan pitched through back pain for a few weeks before going on the IL on June 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKR4g_0gVmEGGS00

With Naquin returning, the Reds optioned utility player Max Schrock to Triple-A. Since he returned from the IL on June 17, Schrock had only been a bench player and pinch-hitter that Bell used when he was looking for a batter to put the ball in play. He was 4-for-24 at the plate with the Reds this season.

The Reds also optioned catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Triple-A. He had been called up on Monday to be a third catcher because Aramis Garcia was dealing with a finger injury and the Reds had an open roster spot. Garcia received further evaluations on Tuesday and showed enough to stay on the active roster, which led to Kolozsvary being sent down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMGa7_0gVmEGGS00

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds notes: How the outfield looks with Tyler Naquin back from the IL

Comments / 0

 

