ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cost of living: 2m households missed bill every month this year

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U1Gm_0gVmDSe900
60% of people surveyed by Which? said they had been forced to make adjustments such as dipping into savings or cutting back on essentials.

More than 2m households have missed a bill payment every month this year as people struggle to keep their heads above water in a “relentless cost of living crisis”, according to new research from consumer group Which?.

In June an estimated 2.1m households missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill, according to the consumer champion’s monthly insight tracker. This figure has been above 2 million every month so far this year, it said.

The tracker, based on an online poll of 2,000 consumers, found the number of people in financial difficulty remains at a high level. Six in 10 consumers said they had had to make an adjustment – such as cutting back on essentials or dipping into savings – to cover essential spending. That figure is similar to April and May’s but much higher than a year ago, when it was about 40%.

“The prices of everything [are] rising so steeply, but wages and benefits are not. My wages have gone up by about £10 a week yet my petrol has gone up by £40 a week,” a 35-year-old woman on a low income told Which? researchers. “And the cost of a food shop feels extortionate. There’s no extra money coming in but the amount going out is increasing at an alarming rate.”

Rocio Concha, Which?’s director of policy and advocacy, said the tracker showed that a “relentless cost of living crisis is continuing to put huge pressure on household finances”.

“These pressures are especially apparent among the most financially vulnerable – with around two-thirds of those on incomes of £21,000 or lower saying they’ve had to make at least one financial adjustment to cover essentials in the last month,” she said.

Most consumers across all income groups said they had made an adjustment to cover essential spending in the past month, but this was most common among households with an income of up to £21,000. However, 57% of consumers with a household income of more than £55,000 had made at least one adjustment.

The recent series of one-off payments announced by the government to help with the energy price cap increase in October will bring relief to many, but their success will be judged on whether they continue to reach the most financially vulnerable, Which? said.

“The government and businesses must ensure that targeted support reaches the ever-growing number of consumers struggling to make ends meet,” said Concha.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 – Millions of Americans to get $4,194 benefit payments TOMORROW – how to claim

MILLIONS of retired and disabled Americans will see this month's second round of Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits go out tomorrow. The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes Social Security and SSDI benefits on the last three Wednesdays of the month, depending on your birthday, but an eligible individual cannot collect the two payments at the same time.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy