Here Are 10 Great Tri-Cities Places To Eat That Should Go Nationwide. There are so many great places around the Tri-Cities to eat and some of them could be nationwide. We wrote last week about Porter's BBQ making the jump to Spokane and if you ever had Porter's BBQ, you know it's delicious and they'll soon be expanding north.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO