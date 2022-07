Hats off to the Boeger family celebrating their winery’s 50th anniversary. Greg and Sue Boeger came to El Dorado County 50 years ago looking for a place to grow grapes and open a winery. They brought their knowledge of wines from Napa County and the University of California, Davis to restart the El Dorado County wine industry at the old Nichilini Family Vineyard. They are responsible for reviving the El Dorado County wine grape industry from 11 acres to what it is today — more than 60 wineries in the county.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO