Review: Choir Boy at Steppenwolf Is a Splendid Spectacle With a Flawed Script

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.

