CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19. “This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO