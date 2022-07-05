80 years after commission, a sub chaser sinks into history

The statue of Heracles discovered in 1900F. Tronchin. In the spring of 1900, a group of sponge divers sailing through the Aegean en route to North Africa stopped at the Greek Island of Antikythera to wait for favorable winds, one bored diver put on his diving dress and descended to a depth of 45 meters. However, the diver whose name was Elias Stadiatis, quickly signaled to be pulled up. He told his fellow crew members about the horrors he saw below.

14 DAYS AGO