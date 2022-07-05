ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Gives Significant Reason Why UCLA Left Pac-12 For Big Ten

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The University of California, Los Angeles shook up the college sports world this week. The Bruins are leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten. Money was a driving factor in UCLA's decision. However, it's not simply a matter of greed; it's one of necessity. According to...

