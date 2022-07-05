ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escalon, CA

Fatal crash reported on Highway 120 near Escalon

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

A fatal accident shut down one lane of Highway 120 west of Escalon on Tuesday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The agency posted an alert about the crash, advising motorists of delays due to one-way traffic controls with no estimated time of reopening.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. and involved a big rig and two sedans, according to dispatch records of the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Area CHP said late Tuesday afternoon that he did not have any details about the crash.

